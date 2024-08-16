Anzeige
Encision, Inc.: Encision Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter that ended June 30, 2024.

The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.59 million and service net revenue of $39 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.63 million for a quarterly net income of $22 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.61 million and service net revenue of $40 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.65 million for a quarterly net loss of $140 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 58% in the fiscal 2025 first quarter and 52% in the fiscal 2024 first quarter. Gross margin increased in the current year's first quarter compared to last year's first quarter due principally to higher operating efficiencies and increased selling prices.

"It is very encouraging to be able to share positive results for Encision's efforts" said Gregory Trudel, President and CEO of Encision Inc. "The fiscal 2025 first quarter presented significant challenges for Encision but we are beginning to reap the benefit from our investment in our sales channel and technology. We continue working to create service revenue streams with new partners and opportunities to collaborate on our foundational technologies."

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, mray@encision.com

Encision Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Product revenue

$

1,592

$

1,613

Service revenue

39

40

Total revenue

1,631

1,653

Product cost of revenue

668

770

Service cost of revenue

20

20

Total cost of revenue

688

790

Gross profit

943

863

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

424

433

General and administrative

352

389

Research and development

139

169

Total operating expenses

915

991

Operating income (loss)

28

(128

)

Interest expense and other income, net

(6

)

(12

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

22

(140

)

Provision for income taxes

--

--

Net income (loss)

$

22

$

(140

)

Net income (loss) per share-basic and diluted

$

0.00

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average number of basic shares

11,875

11,770

Weighted average number of diluted shares

11,907

11,770

Encision Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

ASSETS

Cash

$

270

$

43

Accounts receivable

817

891

Inventories

1,318

1,402

Prepaid expenses and other assets

108

90

Total current assets

2,513

2,426

Equipment, net

252

254

Right of use asset

819

901

Patents, net

167

164

Other assets

69

66

Total assets

$

3,820

$

3,811

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable

$

270

$

346

Secured notes

41

42

Line of credit

299

157

Accrued compensation

210

185

Other accrued liabilities

100

120

Accrued lease liability

424

370

Total current liabilities

1,344

1,220

Secured notes

58

67

Accrued lease liability

558

697

Unsecured promissory note

--

--

Total liabilities

1,960

1,984

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

24,383

24,372

Accumulated (deficit)

(22,523

)

(22,545

)

Total shareholders' equity

1,860

1,827

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,820

$

3,811

Encision Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

22

$

(140

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash generated by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

19

22

Share-based compensation expense

12

13

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net

1

9

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Right of use asset, net

(3

)

(12

)

Accounts receivable

75

8

Inventories

83

23

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(22

)

24

Accounts payable

(76

)

24

Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities

7

(17

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

118

(46

)

Investing activities:

Acquisition of property and equipment

(14

)

--

Patent costs

(6

)

(1

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(20

)

(1

)

Financing activities:

Proceeds from (paydown of) secured notes

131

(11

)

(Payments) from exercise of stock options

(1

)

--

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

130

(11

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

228

(58

)

Cash, beginning of period

42

189

Cash, end of period

$

270

$

131

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.