Revolutionizing Nail Art: BTArtboxnails Launches XCOATTIPS Cat Eye Series

BTArtboxnails is thrilled to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated XCOATTIPS® Cat Eye Series. For years, cat-eye nails have been a timeless trend, adored by nail enthusiasts around the globe. Yet, achieving that perfect cat-eye effect has remained a challenge-until now. BTArtboxnails, a leader in innovative nail solutions since 2013, has crafted an easy and convenient way for everyone to achieve salon-quality cat-eye nails at home.

Unveiling the XCOATTIPS® Cat Eye Series

Renowned for its cutting-edge XCOATTIPS® Series, BTArtboxnails continues to set new standards in the nail industry. The XCOATTIPS® Series, including popular styles like XCOATTIPS® French, XCOATTIPS® Natural, and XCOATTIPS® Press-on Nails, has already created a viral sensation worldwide. Now, BTArtboxnails is taking its revolutionary nail care system to the next level with the launch of the XCOATTIPS® Cat Eye Series, featuring six stunning shades and seven distinct nail shapes.

Why Choose XCOATTIPS® Cat Eye Series?

BTArtboxnails' new XCOATTIPS® Cat Eye Series offers a unique blend of beauty and innovation. This collection is designed for versatility, allowing users to achieve a polished, stylish look for any occasion, whether it's for daily wear, travel, or professional settings. The key features of this series include:

Proprietary Materials: Made from BTMMA mix soft gel, the XCOATTIPS® Cat Eye nails are incredibly tough yet flexible, ensuring a three-dimensional, salon-like finish.

Wide Range of Shapes: Choose from Almond, Square, Coffin, and more to find the perfect match for your style.

Ease of Use: Pre-designed ombre nails come with easy-to-follow, step-by-step guidelines for flawless application.

High Degree of Simulation: The BTMMA and X-COAT process accurately mimics the look of handmade acrylic nails, giving you a professional, salon-quality appearance.

Strong Permeability: The BTMMA material allows UV rays to penetrate the nail tips even after intricate design processes, ensuring durability and longevity.

How to Achieve Perfect Cat Eye Nails

Creating the perfect cat-eye nails at home is now easier than ever with BTArtboxnails' step-by-step application guide:

Nail Prep: Begin by pushing up your cuticles and trimming any excess.

Buff: Gently buff the surface of your natural nails with a 180/220 grit nail file.

Clean: Use alcohol to wipe away any dust or oils from your nails.

Choose & Apply Tips: Select the correct size nail tips and secure them with nail glue.

Attach & Cure: Press the tips onto your nails and cure under a UV/LED light for 45-60 seconds.

Smooth: File the tops of the tips for a smooth finish.

Builder Gel: Apply a layer of builder gel and cure.

Top Coat: Finish with a top coat and cure.

About BTArtboxnails:

BTArtboxnails is at the forefront of nail innovation, offering premium nail art solutions that combine beauty, quality, and convenience. The XCOATTIPS® Series has redefined the nail industry, providing customers with revolutionary products that make achieving professional-grade nails at home easier than ever. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, BTArtboxnails continues to lead the way in creating viral nail trends.

