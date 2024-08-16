Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) on August 15, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MCTP/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) is the native utility token powering the Mumubit ecosystem, enabling seamless transactions, governance participation, and exclusive access to platform features.

Introducing MUMUBIT: The Gateway to the Future of Decentralized Innovation

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP), the cornerstone of the Mumubit ecosystem, designed to fuel the growth and adoption of Web3 and decentralized technologies. As the native utility token of the Mumubit platform, it plays a critical role in enabling seamless transactions, powering the decentralized exchange (DEX), and facilitating participation in the Initial DEX Offering (IDO) process. Mumubit designed a decentralized MUMUBIT Builder System to organize community members to participate as different types of nodes to co-build the platform and earn rewards based on their performance. Token holders can leverage the token to access exclusive features, such as early access to new projects, governance rights, and special rewards within the Mumubit community.

Beyond its utility within the ecosystem, the MUMUBIT Token is also a tool for fostering community engagement and growth. Token holders (Validator Stakers) are granted governance rights, allowing them to vote on key decisions that shape the future of the platform. This decentralized approach ensures that the development and direction of Mumubit are guided by the collective wisdom and interests of its users. Additionally, the token offers other staking opportunities, such as Influencer Nodes, contributing to the platform growth and stability of the network.

In the broader blockchain space, the MUMUBIT Token stands as a symbol of innovation and trust. Mumubit platform offers a wide branches of products and features to enhance the utilities of MCTP tokens, IDO (whitelist participants), DEX, selected ecosystem products (such as Web3 games), Builder System (earning rewards by staking with Nodes and doing tasks), etc. Mumubit also has its future plan along with the growth of the number of builder nodes, such as gasless chain fully empowering web3 games and handheld gaming hardwares. As Mumubit continues to expand its product offerings and ecosystem, the MUMUBIT Token will remain at the heart of its mission to empower creators, investors, and communities in the new digital economy.

About MCTP Token

Based on ERC20, MCTP has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The MCTP token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on August 15, 2024. Investors who are interested in MCTP can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

