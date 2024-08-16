Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2024) - LinkDaddy has expanded its list of providers who are part of its Cloud Authority Backlink service, which is designed to boost the domain authority of business websites by backlinking them on major technology platforms. The agency states that its most recently added provider has a domain authority of 92, making it one of the strongest platforms in the growing portfolio.

Cloud Backlinks High-Authority SEO Services: New Provider Announced By LinkDaddy



The company's Cloud Authority Backlink package now includes five leading providers, and clients can also choose from two other packages, making a total of 15 cloud platforms that are now offered. LinkDaddy develops customized content and HTML pages which are then published on each platform, forming the foundation of the enhanced backlinking service.

"By making great content on trusted cloud platforms, you get strong backlinks that search engines like," Tony Peacock, CEO of LinkDaddy, explained. "When your content ranks higher, it's easier for your audience to find it. This can lead to more people visiting your site, more engagement, and ultimately, more conversions."

The recent addition offers a new tool for businesses that wish to boost their online visibility. LinkDaddy points to a recent leak of one of the leading provider's API documents, which revealed that domain authority does play a role in the platform's search algorithm, something that it had not previously confirmed.

Despite the high-profile nature of these platforms, LinkDaddy states that affordability and accessibility remain key goals of the revised service. Many smaller businesses have limited marketing budgets, impacting their ability to develop an online presence, an imbalance that LinkDaddy is trying to address with its services.

High-quality original content also forms an important element of LinkDaddy's latest Cloud Authority Backlink program. The agency works with a team of professional writers who develop multimedia campaigns across a variety of formats, including articles, infographics, videos, and slideshows.

While the latest update applies to LinkDaddy's Cloud Authority Backlink service, the agency offers several other techniques to improve the online visibility of clients, such as dofollow SEO, keyword backlinks, and local SEO.

