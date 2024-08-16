Heliene has secured a deal to procure US-made solar wafers from NorSun, sourced from its upcoming 5 GW factory in Tulsa, Oklahoma. From pv magazine USA NorSun, a Norway-based solar wafer manufacturer, has signed a multi-year contract with Heliene, a solar module maker. The exact amount of wafers was not specified, but Heliene reported that the supply will meet its annual requirement of silicon wafers starting in 2026. Heliene has been manufacturing solar modules since 2010 in Ontario, Canada, and since 2018 in Mountain Iron, Minnesota. Last year, the company announced an investment of an additional ...

