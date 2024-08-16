Unipart Group Announces the Appointment of Dr Bryan Jackson CBE as Non-Executive Chair

OXFORD, England , Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Bryan Jackson CBE to the role of Non-Executive Chair from 1st September 2024. This follows the announcement on 14th August 2024 that Unipart's Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr John M. Neill CBE, will retire from his position effective 31st August and will continue to support the business until the end of November.

Bryan has a long association with Unipart, commencing in 2005 with his appointment as Deputy Chairman of the Unipart Manufacturing Group. He joined the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director in April 2013 and was appointed Senior Independent Director in November 2022.

Bryan built an extensive career in automotive and manufacturing, beginning his career with the Ford Motor Company where he spent 23 years before joining Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Limited in 1990. He has worked across many disciplines, holding senior positions and managing several plants in the UK and Europe covering the full range of vehicle manufacturing. He retired as Managing Director in 2004 and was an advisor to Toyota in Europe until 2009.

Bryan has significant Board-level experience gained across a variety of industries. Previous Board roles include being Chairman of Sharing in Growth UK Limited, Wesleyan Assurance Society, the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the East Midlands Development Agency (a government appointment) and the East Midlands Regional Council of the Confederation of British Industry. He is currently Non-Executive Chairman of John Smedley Limited.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate in business administration from Nottingham Trent University in recognition of his contribution as an industrialist and champion of economic growth. Bryan is a Fellow of the Manufacturing Technology Centre. He also attended executive development programmes at INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau and Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

In 2000, Bryan was awarded an OBE for services to the motor manufacturing industry and in 2012, he was awarded a CBE for services to economic development and manufacturing.

John Neill, Unipart Executive Chairman said:

"Unipart is an iconic British company, and its next Chair required someone who not only understands the culture that has been meticulously crafted over the past 50 years, but someone whose personal values and integrity are aligned with Unipart.

"I have had the privilege of knowing and working closely with Bryan for many decades, during which he has held several non-executive roles within the Unipart Group and added immense value through his expertise and leadership. My priority was to ensure that the Board approved a leader whom all our stakeholders can trust - someone who will consistently prioritise the well-being of Unipart, its people, and its customers above any personal interests.

"I am confident that Bryan, who has exemplified this ethos in the past and was therefore an unrivalled candidate based on his extensive experience and commitment to Unipart, will continue to do so in the future. I wish Bryan, the Board and all our colleagues and leaders the very best for Unipart's continued success."

Bryan Jackson, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director said:

"I am extremely proud to be appointed Chair of Unipart. How do you replace an iconic leader and the creator of this unique, highly-successful great British company? Luckily I have had the privilege of working with John over many years and I am honoured to take on this role and the responsibility of ensuring that the culture he created will continue, and to build on Unipart's success to date in the future.

"I believe Unipart has strong growth prospects thanks to the solid, diversified business we have that has been built over the past 50 years of tireless commitment and dedication. I am looking forward to working with our people, customers, shareholders and stakeholders on our journey ahead.

"I would like to thank John again for everything he has done and wish him all the best for his future. While it will be incredibly difficult to follow in John's footsteps, I am fully committed to working with the Board, leadership team and colleagues to drive Unipart forward through its next stage of growth and look forward to the many opportunities ahead."

