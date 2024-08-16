Harrison-Chevalier Broadens Global Influence with CNSUF Framework

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2024) - Harrison-Chevalier, Inc., a leading firm in negotiation consulting and training, announces the global expansion of its Comprehensive Negotiating Strategies Universal Framework (CNSUF). This initiative underscores the company's commitment to empowering negotiators worldwide by offering advanced tools and insights designed to enhance negotiation outcomes across various industries. The expansion is being driven by increased participation in keynotes and podcasts, allowing the CNSUF framework to reach a broader international audience.

Empowering Negotiators Across the Globe

Harrison-Chevalier's mission is to elevate the practice of negotiation by making the CNSUF framework accessible to professionals worldwide. The framework is designed to adapt to various negotiation scenarios, from high-stakes corporate deals to everyday business interactions. The company's efforts to disseminate CNSUF on a global scale reflect its commitment to improving negotiation practices across diverse sectors.

"Our goal is to empower negotiators everywhere with the advanced strategies embedded in the CNSUF framework, ensuring they have the tools needed to succeed in any negotiation," stated Derrick Chevalier, Executive Vice-President of Harrison-Chevalier.

Keynotes and Podcasts: Expanding Educational Outreach

To extend the reach of the CNSUF framework, Harrison-Chevalier is leveraging keynotes and podcasts as educational tools. These platforms enable the company to share valuable insights and strategies with a global audience, providing practical guidance on applying CNSUF principles in real-world scenarios.

"Through keynotes and podcasts, we're not just sharing information; we're providing a roadmap to better negotiation outcomes," Chevalier added. "We encourage businesses and individuals to explore the transformative potential of the CNSUF framework."

Advancing Traditional Negotiation Strategies

CNSUF represents an evolution in negotiation practices, building on and refining traditional frameworks. The framework incorporates and enhances concepts from well-established negotiation methodologies, including those from Karrass International and the Harvard Program on Negotiation, as well as contemporary strategies such as those from Chris Voss's "Never Split the Difference."

Karrass International: CNSUF updates foundational concepts, making them relevant to today's complex global negotiation environments.

CNSUF updates foundational concepts, making them relevant to today's complex global negotiation environments. Harvard Program On Negotiation: CNSUF extends key principles like BATNA (Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement) to address modern negotiation challenges.

CNSUF extends key principles like BATNA (Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement) to address modern negotiation challenges. Never Split the Difference: CNSUF applies insights from high-stakes negotiations, expanding their use across various industries.

About Harrison-Chevalier, Inc.

Harrison-Chevalier, Inc. is a leading negotiation consulting and training firm dedicated to enhancing negotiation outcomes for organizations worldwide. The company's CNSUF framework provides advanced strategies that empower negotiators to achieve success in any scenario. With a focus on global education and accessibility, Harrison-Chevalier continues to set the standard in negotiation training and consulting.

Media Contact:

