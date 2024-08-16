Italy installed 3. 34 GW of new solar in the first six months of 2024, bringing its total PV capacity to 33. 62 GW by the end of June. From pv magazine Italy Italy installed around 3. 34 GW of new PV capacity in the first six months of 2024, according to a new report by Italian PV association Italia Solare. In the same period of 2023, the country deployed around 2. 3 GW of solar. In full-year 2023, total new PV capacity reached 5. 23 GW, which compares to 2. 48 GW in 2022 and 0. 94 GW in 2021. The country's cumulative PV capacity reached 33. 62 GW at the end of June. Newly installed capacity ...

