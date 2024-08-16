Intchains Group Limited Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) ("we," or the "Company"), a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for blockchain applications and a corporate holder of cryptocurrencies based on Ethereum, or ETH, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Highlights

Sales volume of ASIC chips is 274,019 units for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 371,423 units for the same period of 2023, representing a decrease of 26.2%. ASIC chip sales for the second quarter of 2024 consisted of 100,082 units sold directly to customers and 173,937 units embedded in computing equipment for blockchain applications.



Revenue was RMB123.0 million (US$16.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 785.1% from RMB13.9 million for the same period of 2023.



Net income was RMB50.4 million (US$6.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of RMB20.5 million for the same period of 2023.



As of June 30, 2024, the fair value of our cryptocurrency assets was RMB135.7 million (US$18.7 million), primarily comprised of approximately 2,417 ETH with a total fair value of RMB59.3 million (US$8.3 million), and approximately 10,422,648 Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) with a total fair value of RMB74.1 million (US$10.4 million).



Mr. Qiang Ding, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the second quarter of 2024, the WEB3 industry as a whole has continued to demonstrate robust year-over-year growth. Since March, we began mass production and sales of our newly introduced Goldshell-branded Box series computing equipment, designed for Kaspa, Alephium, Litecoin and Dogecoin cryptocurrency mining. These products, powered by our latest ASIC chips, have garnered substantial market recognition since their launch due to their robust technical specifications, including superior hashrates, and have contributed to our second quarter revenue of RMB123.0 million, representing an increase of 785.1% year-over-year. Looking ahead, Intchains remains focused to technological innovation, aiming to deliver higher-quality and more efficient solutions in the WEB3 industry.

Mr. Ding added, "Since implementing our cryptocurrency acquisition strategy last quarter, we have continued to increase our ETH holdings, optimizing our asset allocation. We believe that this strategy, along with our cutting-edge technology and advanced go-to-market capabilities, will significantly enhance the resilience and profitability of our business model, positioning us strongly to capitalize on long-term opportunities in the WEB3 market."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue was RMB123.0 million (US$16.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 785.1% from RMB13.9 million for the same period of 2023. The substantial growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in the average selling price of our ASIC chip products, which was attributed to the sales of our latest ASIC chip products, which commanded higher average selling price compared to the older ASIC chip products.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB40.9 million (US$5.6 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 33.2% from RMB30.7 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily caused by the impact of inventory write-down, prepayment write-down and provision for inventory purchase commitments, which amounted to RMB 30.3 million (US$4.2 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB22.5 million for the same period of 2023. The percentage increase in cost of revenue was substantially lower than the percentage increase in our revenue, which was primarily due to the higher gross margins for our latest ASIC chip products.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB24.3 million (US$3.3 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 40.2% from RMB17.3 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by 47.6% to RMB13.2 million (US$1.8 million) for the second quarter of 2024 from RMB9.0 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increased share-based incentive expenses, labor costs and expenses related to our research and development projects.



Sales and marketing expenses increased by 48.5% to RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) for the second quarter of 2024 from RMB1.3 million for the same period of 2023, mainly driven by the increased business promotion expenses, increased share-based incentive expenses and labor costs.



General and administrative expenses increased by 25.5% to RMB8.9 million (US$1.2 million) for the second quarter of 2024 from RMB7.1 million for the same period of 2023, mainly driven by the increased taxes surcharges, as well as the increased share-based incentive expenses and labor costs.



Loss on fair value of cryptocurrency, net, for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB0.3 million (US$0.04 million), compared to nil in the same period of 2023.



Interest Income

Interest income decreased by 5.6% to RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million) for the second quarter of 2024 from RMB4.4 million for the same period of 2023.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, decreased to RMB0.1 million (US$0.02 million) for the second quarter of 2024 from RMB0.3 million for the same period of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of government grants, which was partially offset by the change in the fair value of short-term investments.

Net Income/(Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, we recorded a net income of RMB50.4 million (US$6.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB20.5 million for the same period of 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share were RMB0.42 (US$0.06) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share of RMB0.17 for the same period of 2023. Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

Recent Developments

Overseas Expansion

We have historically generated all of our revenue from sales in the PRC. However, with the continued implementation of our overseas development strategy and the official launch of our Goldshell-branded computing equipment for blockchain applications targeted at overseas markets at the beginning of March 2024, we started generating revenue from customers in overseas countries and regions, primarily in Hong Kong and the United States. For the second quarter of 2024, our overseas revenue accounted for 71.7% of our total revenue. For our overseas sales, we accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment for our products, subject to applicable local laws and regulations. We may or may not liquidate such cryptocurrencies upon receipt.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for blockchain applications and a corporate holder of cryptocurrencies based on ETH. The Company utilizes a fabless business model and specializes in the front-end and back-end of IC design, the two major components of the IC product development chain. The Company has established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure its product quality and stable production output. The Company's products consist of high-performance computing ASIC chips with high computing power and superior power efficiency, computing equipment incorporating its ASIC chips, and ancillary software and hardware, all of which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. The Company has built a proprietary technology platform named "Xihe" to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. To support its WEB3 industry development initiatives, the Company acquires and holds ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve using liquid assets that exceed its working capital requirements. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://intchains.com/.

Exchange Rate Information

The unaudited United States dollar ("US$") amounts disclosed in the accompanying financial statements are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. Translations of amounts from RMB into US$ for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2672 on the last trading day of the second quarter of 2024 (June 28, 2024). No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our goals and strategies; (ii) our future business development, formed condition and results of operations; (iii) expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; (iv) growth of and competition trends in our industry; (v) our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; (vi) general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; (vii) relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; (viii) fluctuations in the market price of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; gains or losses from the sale of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; changes in accounting treatment for the Company's ETH-based cryptocurrencies holdings; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which ETH-based cryptocurrencies are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud, or other events leading to the loss of the Company's ETH-based cryptocurrencies; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of ETH-based cryptocurrencies associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the industry; and (viii) assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)



As of December 31, As of June 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 694,750 645,064 88,764 Inventories, net 41,767 40,526 5,576 Prepayments and other current assets, net 47,403 59,625 8,205 Short-term investments 13,596 16,554 2,278 Total current assets 797,516 761,769 104,823 Non-current Assets: Cryptocurrency 645 135,668 18,668 Property, equipment, and software, net 49,184 48,563 6,682 Intangible assets, net 3,425 3,767 518 Right-of-use assets 1,735 1,253 172 Deferred tax assets 12,899 21,049 2,896 Prepayments on long-term assets 113,425 112,856 15,530 Other non-current assets 421 740 102 Total non-current assets 181,734 323,896 44,568 Total assets 979,250 1,085,665 149,391 LIABILITIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 195 4,170 574 Contract liabilities 9,828 61,038 8,399 Income tax payable 1,634 9,225 1,269 Lease liabilities 1,103 1,511 208 Provision for warranty 40 128 18 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 15,364 19,817 2,727 Total current liabilities 28,164 95,889 13,195 Non-current Liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities - 45 6 Lease liabilities 761 - - Total non-current liabilities 761 45 6 Total liabilities 28,925 95,934 13,201 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares (US$0.000001 par value; 50,000,000,000 shares authorized, 119,876,032 and 120,023,092 shares issued, 119,876,032 and 119,957,044 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 1 1 - Subscriptions receivable from shareholders (1 ) (1 ) - Additional paid-in capital 186,262 189,997 26,144 Statutory reserve 48,265 50,923 7,007 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,838 1,617 222 Retained earnings 713,960 747,194 102,817 Total equity 950,325 989,731 136,190 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 979,250 1,085,665 149,391

INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)



For the Three Months ended June 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ Products revenue 13,899 123,014 16,927 Cost of revenue (30,717 ) (40,930 ) (5,632 ) Gross profit/(loss) (16,818 ) 82,084 11,295 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (8,977 ) (13,247 ) (1,823 ) Sales and marketing expenses (1,274 ) (1,892 ) (260 ) General and administrative expenses (7,055 ) (8,857 ) (1,219 ) Loss on fair value of cryptocurrency, net - (259 ) (36 ) Total operating expenses (17,306 ) (24,255 ) (3,338 ) Income/(loss) from operations (34,124 ) 57,829 7,957 Interest income 4,391 4,145 570 Foreign exchange gains, net 989 673 93 Other income, net 283 125 17 Income/(loss) before income tax expenses (28,461 ) 62,772 8,637 Income tax (expense)/benefit 7,948 (12,417 ) (1,709 ) Net Income/(loss) (20,513 ) 50,355 6,928 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 3,170 (329 ) (45 ) Total comprehensive income/(loss) (17,343 ) 50,026 6,883 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation - Basic 119,876,032 119,915,507 119,915,507 - Diluted 119,877,800 120,014,635 120,014,635 Net earnings/(loss) per share - Basic (0.17 ) 0.42 0.06 - Diluted (0.17 ) 0.42 0.06

INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CRYPTOCURRENCY-ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



As of Quarter Ended Cryptocurrency Approximate

Number of

Cryptocurrency

Held at

End of

Quarter Original

Cost Basis Approximate

Average Cost

Price Per Unit

of

Cryptocurrency Lowest

Market Price

Per Unit of

Cryptocurrency

During

Quarter (a) Market Value of

Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Lowest Market

Price (b) Highest

Market Price

Per Unit of

Cryptocurrency

During

Quarter (c) Market Value of

Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Highest Market

Price (d) Market Price

Per Unit of

Cryptocurrency

at End of

Quarter (e) Market Value of

Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Ending Market

Price (f) Unit USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD June 30, 2024









ETH 1,937 6,179,744 3,190 2,814 5,450,718 3,974 7,697,638 3,394 6,574,178 ETH-Coinbase Staked 480 1,301,108 2,711 2,954 1,417,920 4,243 2,036,640 3,645 1,749,600 Bitcoin 3.95 265,883 67,312 56,500 223,175 72,777 287,469 61,613 243,371 USDT&USDC 10,422,648 10,423,276 1 1 10,386,315 1 10,458,980 1 10,404,063 Others Multiple * 107,484 Multiple * Multiple * 54,226 Multiple * 122,435 Multiple * 64,202 Total 18,277,495 17,532,354 20,603,162 19,035,414 March 31, 2024









ETH 346 999,180 2,888 2,100 726,600 4,094 1,416,524 3,618 1,251,828 ETH-Coinbase Staked 479 1,297,687 2,709 2,236 1,071,044 4,341 2,079,339 3,842 1,840,318 Bitcoin 0.67 44,995 67,157 38,501 25,796 73,836 49,470 70,407 47,173 USDT&USDC 99,583 99,583 1 1 99,583 1 99,583 1 99,583 Others Multiple * 81,571 Multiple * Multiple * 67,814 Multiple * 124,481 Multiple * 91,346 Total 2,523,016 1,990,837 3,769,397 3,330,248

* The 'Others' category encompasses various cryptocurrencies that are not reported individually due to their lower significance. This category is labeled as 'Multiple' to indicate the presence of diverse prices associated with different type of cryptocurrency. Due to their immaterial nature, detailed price listings are not provided.

(a) The "Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(b) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(c) The "Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(d) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(e) The "Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter" represents the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter, which aligns with our revenue recognition cut-off.

(f) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.