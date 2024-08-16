New research shows that achieving universal electricity access in the Amazon region will require up to 15 million PV modules and more than $7. 4 billion in investments. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil's Instituto de Energia e Meio Ambiente (IEMA) has assessed the PV sector's capacity to meet demand for universal electricity access through the Luz para Todos (LpT) program. The study examines the services provided to isolated communities and systems in the Amazon. IEMA's findings indicate demand for up to 15 million PV modules, batteries, and inverters at a cost of BRL 38 billion ($7. 4 billion). ...

