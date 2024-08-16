The trade show is expected to draw 350,000 industry visitors with more than 1,500 core energy storage enterprises exhibiting. International participants can take advantage of the Expo's InterBiz program, which offers energy storage business matchmaking. The China International Energy Storage Expo (EESA EXPO), organized by the Electrical Energy Storage Alliance (EESA), will be held from 2-4 September 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, with over 1,500 core energy storage enterprises covering an estimated 180,000 m². More than 350,000 industry visitors are ...

