London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2024) - CS Global Partners releases the inaugural edition of the Good Life Index. The Good Life Index is an unprecedented study of the factors that make a good life, taking a multifaceted approach to ranking countries by the strength of their Quality of Life.

The Good Life Index offers a deep dive into the countries, factors, and data which underpin the Good Life.

Taking stock of global trends, the Good Life Index situates its mixed-methods data analysis and a worldwide survey of high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) within the greater context of current affairs.

As a citizenship and residency advisory, CS Global Partners is at the forefront of understanding the global changes affecting HNWIs.

In the inaugural Index, Monaco came out on top, followed closely by Denmark and Hong Kong. These countries received plaudits for luxurious living, with safety and security of inhabitants highly prioritised by the respective governments.

Top-ranked Monaco was praised for offering high standards of education, healthcare and security for residents. Additionally, the stunning Mediterranean natural environment and healthy mode of Mediterranean living affords residents long, culturally-vibrant lives.

The United Kingdom also received praise for coming in sixth place. Some countries not found in the top ten may surprise readers, including the United States and Germany.

'The Good Life Index is a timely assessment of the things that make life worth living: education, health, environment. In an uncertain age, it's important for all of us to take a step back and reflect on what makes a Good Life,' said Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

A key area of focus in the Index is the relationship between age and Quality of Life. The survey of HNWIs conducted for the Index noted that 46 per cent of 55-64-year-olds surveyed prioritised Quality of Life over other motivators to seek a second citizenship.

The Index argued that increased financial stability and expanded time for leisure activities and social connections comes with age. This allows older HNWIs to prioritise Quality of Life, rather than more pressing needs such as safety (though Quality of Life needs safety as a prerequisite).

The Index also studied the relationship between geographic area and Quality of Life, finding that Africa and Europe prioritise Quality of Life more than other jurisdictions. The Index found that Oceania and North America prioritised Quality of Life least.

The Good Life Index also studied the worst ranked countries, probing the reasons why certain countries offer poor Quality of Life.

Somalia, Chad and South Sudan all ranked as the worst countries for Quality of Life. The three countries struggle with implementing the rule of law, embroiled in war, corruption and poverty.

Somalia, the lowest ranked country for Quality of Life, struggles with civil war and a food insecurity crisis. With a staggering poverty rate, low literacy rates and frequent attacks from Al-Shabab and ISIS, Somalia struggles to provide the necessary standard of living required to enjoy a strong Quality of Life.

The Good Life Index is adapted from the World Citizenship Report, which ranked 188 countries across five motivators that global citizens care most about - Safety and Security, Economic Opportunity, Quality of Life, Global Mobility and Financial Freedom.

With global instability, frequent elections and burgeoning generational change, the Good Life Index provides data-driven insight that is more needed than ever.

