Freitag, 16.08.2024
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
Frankfurt
16.08.24
08:08 Uhr
0,125 Euro
+0,004
+2,96 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
16.08.2024
98 Leser
Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16

AIM and Media Release

16 August 2024

Base Resources Limited
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) that, as at 13 August 2024, MUFG had increased its voting power in Base Resources from 87,021,878 ordinary shares to 99,905,751 ordinary shares representing 7.39% and 8.48%, respectively, of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

MUFG's interest in 99,905,751 ordinary shares is held as follows:

Registered holder of shares

Holder of interest

Nature of interest

Number of ordinary shares

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

41,314,416

JP MORGAN CHASE

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

3,993,108

National Australian bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

12,881,679

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

41,716,548

In the notice of its increase in its voting power, MUFG disclosed acquisitions and disposals of ordinary shares which occurred during the period from 27 May 2024 to 13 August 2024 (each inclusive). During that period, the acquisition of 16,258,166 ordinary shares was disclosed for an average price of A$0.269 per share and the disposal of 3,374,293 ordinary shares was disclosed for an average of A$0.273 per share.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Sodali & Co

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


