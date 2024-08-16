Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16
AIM and Media Release
16 August 2024
Base Resources Limited
Notice of change of interests by Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has received notification from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) that, as at 13 August 2024, MUFG had increased its voting power in Base Resources from 87,021,878 ordinary shares to 99,905,751 ordinary shares representing 7.39% and 8.48%, respectively, of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
MUFG's interest in 99,905,751 ordinary shares is held as follows:
Registered holder of shares
Holder of interest
Nature of interest
Number of ordinary shares
Citibank N A Hong Kong
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
41,314,416
JP MORGAN CHASE
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
3,993,108
National Australian bank
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
12,881,679
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
41,716,548
In the notice of its increase in its voting power, MUFG disclosed acquisitions and disposals of ordinary shares which occurred during the period from 27 May 2024 to 13 August 2024 (each inclusive). During that period, the acquisition of 16,258,166 ordinary shares was disclosed for an average price of A$0.269 per share and the disposal of 3,374,293 ordinary shares was disclosed for an average of A$0.273 per share.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website:www.baseresources.com.au.
