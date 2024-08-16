In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. In the Chinese market, the majority of module sellers OPIS surveyed said the TOPCon FOB China market was quiet and prices were stable although there were some buyers out in the market talking down prices. Market talks of TOPCon prices below $0. 09/W FOB China were circulating in the market, with one buyer pointing out that there were offers of Grade A TOPCon cargoes with a power output of 580-585 W of cargo sizes above 10 MW being offered at $0. 081-0. 086/W. ...

