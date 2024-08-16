Germany installed 1. 4 GW of new solar capacity in July, bringing its cumulative total to 92. 23 GW. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,404. 5 MW of new PV systems were installed in July. The nation added 1. 3 GW in June 2024 and around 1. 2 GW in July 2023. Newly installed PV capacity in Germany hit 9. 34 GW in the first seven months of this year, up from around 7. 69 GW in the same period a year earlier. Germany's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 92. 23 GW at the end of July, spread across approximately 4. 25 million PV ...

