CFL Flooring Announces Expansion With New Factory in North Vietnam

ADAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / CFL Flooring (Creative Flooring Solutions), the world's leading manufacturer of SPC and hybrid flooring products, is thrilled to announce the construction of its new manufacturing facility in North Vietnam is well underway, with first shipments due in Q4 of this year. This expansion represents a significant step in CFL's strategy to maintain its position as the reference for diversified supply, with the Adairsville (Georgia, USA), China, and Vietnam factories serving as its main pillars.





CFL Hai Phong

Overhead Shot of the New CFL Flooring Hai Phong Facilities





"Spanning 750,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility, once at full capacity, will drastically increase our capacity to meet the growing demand for our innovative flooring products," said Thomas Baert, president and co-founder of CFL. "This expansion is not just a growth in size but a strategic move to benefit our partners with first-to-market innovative flooring solutions, reinforcing CFL's leadership in the industry."

Baert added, "Furthermore, in line with our commitment to sustainability and net zero, we are working with the industrial zone on introducing alternative energy sources to reduce our carbon footprint from manufacturing."

The company will continue manufacturing its best-selling Atroguard waterproof laminate, Firmfit Eco-Composite Flooring, and its SPC and WPC products out of its current facilities in south Vietnam. Nevertheless, the growing demand has necessitated increased capacity for more complex offerings, such as the patented Novocore Q acoustic SPC, Made-to-Last anti-scratch SPC, and pre-grouted tile solutions. This new facility is set to not only enhance CFL's production capabilities but also establish itself as a new hub for innovation.

Tom Van Poyer, CEO, emphasized the need for diversification in light of current market dynamics. "The global landscape is fraught with uncertainties - from geopolitical tensions to economic fluctuations. Our strategic expansion in Vietnam is a proactive step towards ensuring we offer diversified, adaptable solutions to our partners and stay ahead of market trends."

Strategically located close to the port of Haiphong, the new factory offers significant logistical advantages, facilitating faster and more efficient global distribution.

Contact Information

Jerome Nurenberg

Marketing Director

jerome.nurenberg@cflflooring.com

SOURCE: CFL Flooring

View the original press release on newswire.com.