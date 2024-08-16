An international research team has developed an all-perovskite tandem PV device that reportedly shows reduced recombination losses in the cell's bottom device and remarkable stability. To improve the perovskite solar cell's surface, the scientists created partially non-conductive and non-functional areas that protect the perovskite area underneath from becoming defective. A group of researchers led by the University of Toronto in Canada has fabricated an all-perovskite tandem solar cell with a wide-band-gap bottom cell based on tin-lead (Pb-Sn) perovskite with a limited amount of passivating ...

