Agendia, Inc. today announced that it has obtained certification from the European Union (EU) In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (IVDR) for three products, including its MammaPrint FFPE Microarray, BluePrint FFPE Microarray, and MammaPrint and BluePrint NGS Kit. These products are classified as Class C under this regulation. This certification recognizes Agendia's strict adherence to rigorous quality and safety standards and ensures the tests' reliability and effectiveness in clinical settings across the EU.

"We are very proud to receive the IVDR certification for our MammaPrint and BluePrint tests and look forward to continuing our efforts in providing accurate and effective test results to those undergoing breast cancer treatment," said Mark R. Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia. "This achievement not only underscores our commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to patients, but also highlights our ability to meet the stringent regulatory requirements necessary to address the needs of breast cancer patients and clinicians around the world."

The IVDR certification marks a significant advancement in Agendia's efforts to enhance the decision- making around treatment pathways for those with early breast cancer. For more information about the MammaPrint and BluePrint tests and Agendia's ongoing clinical trials, please visit: www.agendia.com

About Agendia

Agendia is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the field of precision oncology. With a focus on early-stage breast cancer, Agendia offers reliable biological insights that inform personalized treatment decisions for patients and their care teams. Their advanced genomic assays, MammaPrint BluePrint, enable clinicians to quickly identify the most effective treatment plan, minimizing the risk of both under- and over-treatment. Both assays have been approved for use in the clinical setting in the US and the EU.

Founded in 2003 in Amsterdam, Agendia is headquartered in Irvine, California with a state-of-the-art laboratory facility. Led by world-renowned scientists and oncologists, Agendia is committed to advancing genomic insights through ongoing research. This includes the notable FLEX Study- the world's largest whole transcriptome Real-World Evidence-based Breast Cancer database which aims to revolutionize precision in breast cancer management. With cutting-edge technology, research and innovation, Agendia strives to shape the future of precision oncology and make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the distinct underlying biology of an early-stage tumor to determine its risk of spreading. As the only FDA-cleared gene expression profiling test to assess a woman's risk of distant metastasis, MammaPrint provides critical answers that help inform the future of her treatment plan at the point of diagnosis, including the timing and benefit to chemotherapy and endocrine therapy. MammaPrint listens to the signals from 70 key genes in a woman's tumor to stratify her risk within four distinct categories ranging from UltraLow, Low, High 1, and High 2- to fuel a right-sized care plan tailored to her biology and her life's plans.

About BluePrint

BluePrint is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the driving forces behind a tumor's growth at the earliest stage possible in a woman's breast cancer care journey to help optimize and personalize treatment planning. As the only molecular subtyping test available in the U.S., BluePrint goes where pathology cannot, offers critical insights that providers may otherwise have not known to act on, and gives women the best chance to return to a life not defined by cancer. BluePrint measures the activity of 80 key genes that are involved in a tumor's growth to classify a tumor as Luminal-type, HER2-type, or Basal-type, each of which warrant distinct treatment pathways. By revealing the distinct underlying biology of a woman's tumor, BluePrint can catch often misclassified, yet highly aggressive, Basal tumors, so women can be prescribed the most appropriate treatment from the start

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240816797768/en/

Contacts:

Media

Terri Clevenger

ICR Westwicke Healthcare PR

Tel: 203.682-8297

Terri.Clevenger@Westwicke.com