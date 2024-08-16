In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that aerosols from Brazilian wildfires significantly reduced solar irradiance across parts of South America in July, although a persistent high-pressure system over the South Pacific boosted irradiance in Chile and Argentina. According to analysis using the Solcast API, large areas of Northern Brazil saw +10% more irradiance than normal for July, while parts of Uruguay, Argentina and Chile saw up to 20% more than normal. However, wildfires in Brazil were much more intense than usual in July, with more fires registered than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...