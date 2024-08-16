Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription unit of Prostatype Genomics AB

With effect from August 19, 2024, the unit rights in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 28, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: PROGEN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022574562 Order book ID: 351980 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick size table With effect from August 19, 2024, the paid subscription units in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 12, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PROGEN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022574570 Order book ID: 351981 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB