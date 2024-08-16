Anzeige
WKN: A2QEC5 | ISIN: SE0014684569 | Ticker-Symbol: PGO
Frankfurt
16.08.24
09:59 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.08.2024 13:22 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription unit of Prostatype Genomics AB

With effect from August 19, 2024, the unit rights in Prostatype Genomics AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including August 28, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   PROGEN UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022574562              
Order book ID:  351980                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick size table          



With effect from August 19, 2024, the paid subscription units in Prostatype
Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including September 12, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   PROGEN BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022574570              
Order book ID:  351981                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick size table          


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
