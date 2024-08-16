AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Continued execution across Ampligen® clinical development programs and growing body of positive data in multiple high-value indications

- Company to host conference call and webcast today, August 16th at 8:30 AM ET

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) ("AIM" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2024. As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast today, Friday, August 16, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET (details below).

"We continue to see great potential in Ampligen as we progress across our clinical development programs and look forward to results from our ongoing studies in the near future. Our entire team remains dedicated to patients and stockholders and will continue to drive momentum across our operational, clinical and regulatory initiatives throughout the remainder of 2024. We strongly believe in the potential of Ampligen to have a meaningful therapeutic benefit across multiple indications as well as the opportunity to unlock significant shareholder value," commented AIM Chief Executive Officer, Thomas K. Equels.

Recent Highlights

Announced new positive data on Ampligen's anti-tumor potential when used as part of a combination therapy for the treatment of melanoma A manuscript of the results titled, "Therapeutic Anti-Tumor Efficacy of DC-Based Vaccines Targeting TME-Associated Antigens is Improved When Combined with a Chemokine-Modulating Regimen and/or Anti-PD-L1" was published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccines.

Released several CEO Corner segments highlighting Company news and programs



Summary of Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2024

As of June 30, 2024, AIM reported cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $10.1 million.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, were $1.1 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period in 2023. Expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $3.1 million, compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.6 million for the same period 2023. Expenses were $6.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2023.

The net loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $1.8 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the same period in 2023. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $7.7 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Please refer to the full 10-Q for complete details.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's Q2 2024 operational and financial results today, August 16, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET.

The call will be hosted by members of AIM's leadership team, Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer and Christopher McAleer, PhD, Scientific Officer. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9219 (domestic) or (201) 689-8852 (international) and referencing the AIM ImmunoTech Conference Call. The webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website, aimimmuno.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the live event.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "continue," "believe," "potential," "upcoming" and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Publication of this data, and pre-clinical and clinical success seen to date, does not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved for the commercial treatment of cancers. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



