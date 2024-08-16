RLX Technology Inc.: RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 202 4 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB627.2 million (US$86.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB378.1 million in the same period of 2023.

were RMB627.2 million (US$86.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB378.1 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 25.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 26.1% in the same period of 2023.

was 25.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 26.1% in the same period of 2023. U.S. GAAP net income was RMB134.9 million (US$18.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB204.7 million in the same period of 2023.

was RMB134.9 million (US$18.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB204.7 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB213.1 million (US$29.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB86.2 million in the same period of 2023.

"We delivered a strong second quarter performance as revenue continued to increase sequentially, driven by our international business expansion," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "Our deep exploration of overseas markets and regulations has provided us with valuable insights into the global e-vapor landscape, enabling us to create effective, targeted regional strategies. This year, global regulations are rapidly evolving, with more regulators recognizing e-vapor products as harm-reduction tools for adult smokers. Leveraging our broad expertise in regulatory compliance, we are well-prepared to navigate these changes and ensure a seamless transition for our users and partners. We remain dedicated to product innovation as a key driver of user engagement and market share and are collaborating closely with local partners to introduce compelling offerings. As a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers, we will continue to deliver high-quality, compliant products while capitalizing on diverse growth opportunities around the globe."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, added, "In the second quarter, our net revenues reached RMB627.2 million, a 66% year-over-year increase that underscores our ability to capture growth opportunities in international markets. While our gross margin declined slightly due to an unfavorable shift in our revenue mix, disciplined cost management bolstered our non-GAAP operating profit margins. Looking ahead, we are confident of driving continued improvement in both our top and bottom lines, fueled by ongoing revenue growth from international markets and our relentless focus on operational efficiency. As always, our priority is to deliver sustainable and profitable returns to our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB627.2 million (US$86.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB378.1 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.

Gross profit was RMB157.9 million (US$21.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB98.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 25.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 26.1% in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to an unfavorable change in the revenue mix.

Operating expenses were RMB191.2 million (US$26.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB47.2 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses, from positive RMB118.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB78.1 million (US$10.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees with the fluctuations of the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB62.2 million (US$8.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB45.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB129.0 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with positive RMB41.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were positive RMB0.04 million (US$0.005 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB43.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB33.3 million (US$4.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with income from operations of RMB51.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Income tax expense was RMB21.4 million (US$2.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB51.5 million in the same period of 2023.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB134.9 million (US$18.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB204.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB213.1 million (US$29.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB86.2 million in the same period of 2023.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.108 (US$0.015) and RMB0.103 (US$0.014), respectively, in the second quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.154 and RMB0.150, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.171 (US$0.024) and RMB0.164 (US$0.023), respectively, in the second quarter of 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.064 and RMB0.062, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB14,930.8 million (US$2,054.5 million), compared with RMB14,681.4 million as of March 31, 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB196.8 million (US$27.1 million).

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2024).

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB 7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 28, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, June 30, June 30,

2023 2024 2024

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 2,390,298 3,076,781 423,379 Restricted cash 29,760 61,908 8,519 Short-term bank deposits, net 2,631,256 2,615,677 359,929 Receivables from online payment platforms 6,893 5,619 773 Short-term investments, net 3,093,133 2,604,414 358,379 Accounts and notes receivable, net 60,482 114,428 15,746 Inventories 144,850 84,306 11,601 Amounts due from related parties 118,736 196,791 27,079 Prepayments and other current assets, net 508,435 709,991 97,698 Total current assets 8,983,843 9,469,915 1,303,103 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 77,358 63,192 8,696 Intangible assets, net 69,778 60,215 8,286 Long-term investments, net 8,000 8,000 1,101 Deferred tax assets, net 58,263 58,264 8,017 Right-of-use assets, net 52,562 39,604 5,450 Long-term bank deposits, net 1,757,804 876,340 120,588 Long-term investment securities, net 5,236,109 5,695,667 783,750 Goodwill 66,506 62,606 8,615 Other non-current assets, net 4,874 6,499 894 Total non-current assets 7,331,254 6,870,387 945,397 Total assets 16,315,097 16,340,302 2,248,500







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 266,426 323,811 44,558 Contract liabilities 49,586 56,908 7,831 Salary and welfare benefits payable 39,256 60,048 8,263 Taxes payable 77,164 79,197 10,898 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 103,996 99,440 13,683 Amounts due to related parties 101,927 10,984 1,511 Dividend payable 881 - - Lease liabilities - current portion 29,435 28,202 3,881 Total current liabilities 668,671 658,590 90,625







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 23,591 21,790 2,998 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 24,419 13,124 1,808 Total non-current liabilities 48,010 34,914 4,806 Total liabilities 716,681 693,504 95,431















Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 15,609,393 15,654,233 2,154,092 Noncontrolling interests (10,977) (7,435) (1,023) Total shareholders' equity 15,598,416 15,646,798 2,153,069







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,315,097 16,340,302 2,248,500

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



















For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2023 (As adjusted) (a) 2024 2024 2024

2023 (As adjusted) (a) 2024 2024

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 378,123 551,623 627,176 86,302

567,000 1,178,799 162,208 Cost of revenues (171,733) (327,610) (400,712) (55,140)

(250,426) (728,322) (100,220) Excise tax on products (107,853) (81,240) (68,602) (9,440)

(172,311) (149,842) (20,619) Gross profit 98,537 142,773 157,862 21,722

144,263 300,635 41,369

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (45,226) (52,887) (62,235) (8,564)

(130,987) (115,122) (15,841) General and administrative expenses 41,368 (109,954) (128,997) (17,751)

(215,136) (238,951) (32,881) Research and development expenses (43,317) (31,540) 40 5

(119,999) (31,500) (4,335) Total operating expenses (47,175) (194,381) (191,192) (26,310)

(466,122) (385,573) (53,057)

















Income/(loss) from operations 51,362 (51,608) (33,330) (4,588)

(321,859) (84,938) (11,688)

















Other income:















Interest income, net 162,888 158,858 154,207 21,220

311,691 313,065 43,079 Investment income 20,588 12,776 12,718 1,750

41,973 25,494 3,508 Others, net 21,380 28,943 22,739 3,129

150,537 51,682 7,112 Income before income tax 256,218 148,969 156,334 21,511

182,342 305,303 42,011 Income tax expense (51,502) (16,344) (21,389) (2,943)

(33,931) (37,733) (5,192) Net income 204,716 132,625 134,945 18,568

148,411 267,570 36,819 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,929 717 2,631 362

2,590 3,348 461 Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 202,787 131,908 132,314 18,206

145,821 264,222 36,358 Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments 563,078 12,706 44,174 6,078

414,982 56,880 7,827 Unrealized income/(loss) on long-term investment securities 5,539 (13) 705 97

8,412 692 95 Total other comprehensive income 568,617 12,693 44,879 6,175

423,394 57,572 7,922 Total comprehensive income 773,333 145,318 179,824 24,743

571,805 325,142 44,741 Less: total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,929 730 2,618 360

2,590 3,348 461 Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 771,404 144,588 177,206 24,383

569,215 321,794 44,280

















Net income per ordinary share/ADS















Basic 0.154 0.106 0.108 0.015

0.111 0.213 0.029 Diluted 0.150 0.101 0.103 0.014

0.108 0.205 0.028

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















Basic 1,318,628,588 1,249,317,641 1,228,869,526 1,228,869,526

1,317,718,705 1,239,093,583 1,239,093,583 Diluted 1,353,296,802 1,301,431,007 1,284,388,803 1,284,388,803

1,348,021,483 1,290,853,297 1,290,853,297

Note (a): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income in the prior quarter.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)











For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2023 (As adjusted) (b) 2024 2024 2024

2023 (As adjusted) (b) 2024 2024

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net income 204,716 132,625 134,945 18,568

148,411 267,570 36,819 Add: share-based compensation expenses















Selling expenses (15,338) 4,603 9,172 1,262

8,617 13,775 1,895 General and administrative expenses (90,923) 66,414 93,026 12,801

110,420 159,440 21,940 Research and development expenses (12,229) 3,881 (24,074) (3,313)

2,425 (20,193) (2,779) Non-GAAP net income 86,226 207,523 213,069 29,318

269,873 420,592 57,875

















Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 202,787 131,908 132,314 18,206

145,821 264,222 36,358 Add: share-based compensation expenses (118,490) 74,898 78,124 10,750

121,462 153,022 21,056 Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 84,297 206,806 210,438 28,956

267,283 417,244 57,414

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.064 0.166 0.171 0.024

0.203 0.337 0.046 - Diluted 0.062 0.159 0.164 0.023

0.198 0.323 0.044 Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,318,628,588 1,249,317,641 1,228,869,526 1,228,869,526

1,317,718,705 1,239,093,583 1,239,093,583 - Diluted 1,353,296,802 1,301,431,007 1,284,388,803 1,284,388,803

1,348,021,483 1,290,853,297 1,290,853,297

Note (b): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results in the prior quarter.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)



















For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2023 (As adjusted) (c) 2024 2024 2024

2023 (As adjusted) (c) 2024 2024

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 41,339 4,020 196,764 27,076

(189,347) 200,784 27,629 Net cash generated from investing activities 431,683 420,665 557,132 76,664

813,637 977,797 134,549 Net cash used in financing activities (199,080) (472,885) - -

(194,734) (472,885) (65,071) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 48,393 2,903 10,032 1,380

58,802 12,935 1,780 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 322,335 (45,297) 763,928 105,120

488,358 718,631 98,887 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 1,455,109 2,420,058 2,374,761 326,778

1,289,086 2,420,058 333,011 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 1,777,444 2,374,761 3,138,689 431,898

1,777,444 3,138,689 431,898

















Note (c): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows in the prior quarter.

