RLX Technology Inc.: RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB627.2 million (US$86.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB378.1 million in the same period of 2023.
- Gross margin was 25.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 26.1% in the same period of 2023.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB134.9 million (US$18.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB204.7 million in the same period of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB213.1 million (US$29.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB86.2 million in the same period of 2023.
"We delivered a strong second quarter performance as revenue continued to increase sequentially, driven by our international business expansion," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "Our deep exploration of overseas markets and regulations has provided us with valuable insights into the global e-vapor landscape, enabling us to create effective, targeted regional strategies. This year, global regulations are rapidly evolving, with more regulators recognizing e-vapor products as harm-reduction tools for adult smokers. Leveraging our broad expertise in regulatory compliance, we are well-prepared to navigate these changes and ensure a seamless transition for our users and partners. We remain dedicated to product innovation as a key driver of user engagement and market share and are collaborating closely with local partners to introduce compelling offerings. As a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers, we will continue to deliver high-quality, compliant products while capitalizing on diverse growth opportunities around the globe."
Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, added, "In the second quarter, our net revenues reached RMB627.2 million, a 66% year-over-year increase that underscores our ability to capture growth opportunities in international markets. While our gross margin declined slightly due to an unfavorable shift in our revenue mix, disciplined cost management bolstered our non-GAAP operating profit margins. Looking ahead, we are confident of driving continued improvement in both our top and bottom lines, fueled by ongoing revenue growth from international markets and our relentless focus on operational efficiency. As always, our priority is to deliver sustainable and profitable returns to our shareholders."
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB627.2 million (US$86.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB378.1 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.
Gross profit was RMB157.9 million (US$21.7 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB98.5 million in the same period of 2023.
Gross margin was 25.2% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 26.1% in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to an unfavorable change in the revenue mix.
Operating expenses were RMB191.2 million (US$26.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB47.2 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses, from positive RMB118.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 to RMB78.1 million (US$10.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees with the fluctuations of the Company's share price.
Selling expenses were RMB62.2 million (US$8.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB45.2 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.
General and administrative expenses were RMB129.0 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with positive RMB41.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.
Research and development expenses were positive RMB0.04 million (US$0.005 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB43.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and share-based compensation expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB33.3 million (US$4.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with income from operations of RMB51.4 million in the same period of 2023.
Income tax expense was RMB21.4 million (US$2.9 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB51.5 million in the same period of 2023.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB134.9 million (US$18.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB204.7 million in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB213.1 million (US$29.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB86.2 million in the same period of 2023.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.108 (US$0.015) and RMB0.103 (US$0.014), respectively, in the second quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.154 and RMB0.150, respectively, in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.171 (US$0.024) and RMB0.164 (US$0.023), respectively, in the second quarter of 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.064 and RMB0.062, respectively, in the same period of 2023.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB14,930.8 million (US$2,054.5 million), compared with RMB14,681.4 million as of March 31, 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB196.8 million (US$27.1 million).
Conference Call
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2024).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States (toll-free):
+1-888-317-6003
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Hong Kong, China (toll-free):
+800-963-976
Hong Kong, China:
+852-5808-1995
Mainland China:
400-120-6115
Participant Code:
3613850
Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 23, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
9416265
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB 7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 28, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
As of
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,390,298
3,076,781
423,379
Restricted cash
29,760
61,908
8,519
Short-term bank deposits, net
2,631,256
2,615,677
359,929
Receivables from online payment platforms
6,893
5,619
773
Short-term investments, net
3,093,133
2,604,414
358,379
Accounts and notes receivable, net
60,482
114,428
15,746
Inventories
144,850
84,306
11,601
Amounts due from related parties
118,736
196,791
27,079
Prepayments and other current assets, net
508,435
709,991
97,698
Total current assets
8,983,843
9,469,915
1,303,103
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
77,358
63,192
8,696
Intangible assets, net
69,778
60,215
8,286
Long-term investments, net
8,000
8,000
1,101
Deferred tax assets, net
58,263
58,264
8,017
Right-of-use assets, net
52,562
39,604
5,450
Long-term bank deposits, net
1,757,804
876,340
120,588
Long-term investment securities, net
5,236,109
5,695,667
783,750
Goodwill
66,506
62,606
8,615
Other non-current assets, net
4,874
6,499
894
Total non-current assets
7,331,254
6,870,387
945,397
Total assets
16,315,097
16,340,302
2,248,500
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts and notes payable
266,426
323,811
44,558
Contract liabilities
49,586
56,908
7,831
Salary and welfare benefits payable
39,256
60,048
8,263
Taxes payable
77,164
79,197
10,898
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
103,996
99,440
13,683
Amounts due to related parties
101,927
10,984
1,511
Dividend payable
881
-
-
Lease liabilities - current portion
29,435
28,202
3,881
Total current liabilities
668,671
658,590
90,625
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
23,591
21,790
2,998
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
24,419
13,124
1,808
Total non-current liabilities
48,010
34,914
4,806
Total liabilities
716,681
693,504
95,431
Shareholders' Equity:
Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity
15,609,393
15,654,233
2,154,092
Noncontrolling interests
(10,977)
(7,435)
(1,023)
Total shareholders' equity
15,598,416
15,646,798
2,153,069
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
16,315,097
16,340,302
2,248,500
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
(As adjusted) (a)
2024
2024
2024
2023
(As adjusted) (a)
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
378,123
551,623
627,176
86,302
567,000
1,178,799
162,208
Cost of revenues
(171,733)
(327,610)
(400,712)
(55,140)
(250,426)
(728,322)
(100,220)
Excise tax on products
(107,853)
(81,240)
(68,602)
(9,440)
(172,311)
(149,842)
(20,619)
Gross profit
98,537
142,773
157,862
21,722
144,263
300,635
41,369
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(45,226)
(52,887)
(62,235)
(8,564)
(130,987)
(115,122)
(15,841)
General and administrative expenses
41,368
(109,954)
(128,997)
(17,751)
(215,136)
(238,951)
(32,881)
Research and development expenses
(43,317)
(31,540)
40
5
(119,999)
(31,500)
(4,335)
Total operating expenses
(47,175)
(194,381)
(191,192)
(26,310)
(466,122)
(385,573)
(53,057)
Income/(loss) from operations
51,362
(51,608)
(33,330)
(4,588)
(321,859)
(84,938)
(11,688)
Other income:
Interest income, net
162,888
158,858
154,207
21,220
311,691
313,065
43,079
Investment income
20,588
12,776
12,718
1,750
41,973
25,494
3,508
Others, net
21,380
28,943
22,739
3,129
150,537
51,682
7,112
Income before income tax
256,218
148,969
156,334
21,511
182,342
305,303
42,011
Income tax expense
(51,502)
(16,344)
(21,389)
(2,943)
(33,931)
(37,733)
(5,192)
Net income
204,716
132,625
134,945
18,568
148,411
267,570
36,819
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,929
717
2,631
362
2,590
3,348
461
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
202,787
131,908
132,314
18,206
145,821
264,222
36,358
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
563,078
12,706
44,174
6,078
414,982
56,880
7,827
Unrealized income/(loss) on long-term investment
securities
5,539
(13)
705
97
8,412
692
95
Total other comprehensive income
568,617
12,693
44,879
6,175
423,394
57,572
7,922
Total comprehensive income
773,333
145,318
179,824
24,743
571,805
325,142
44,741
Less: total comprehensive income attributable to
noncontrolling interests
1,929
730
2,618
360
2,590
3,348
461
Total comprehensive income attributable to RLX
Technology Inc.
771,404
144,588
177,206
24,383
569,215
321,794
44,280
Net income per ordinary share/ADS
Basic
0.154
0.106
0.108
0.015
0.111
0.213
0.029
Diluted
0.150
0.101
0.103
0.014
0.108
0.205
0.028
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
Basic
1,318,628,588
1,249,317,641
1,228,869,526
1,228,869,526
1,317,718,705
1,239,093,583
1,239,093,583
Diluted
1,353,296,802
1,301,431,007
1,284,388,803
1,284,388,803
1,348,021,483
1,290,853,297
1,290,853,297
Note (a): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted
the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income in the prior quarter.
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
(As adjusted) (b)
2024
2024
2024
2023
(As adjusted) (b)
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
204,716
132,625
134,945
18,568
148,411
267,570
36,819
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Selling expenses
(15,338)
4,603
9,172
1,262
8,617
13,775
1,895
General and administrative expenses
(90,923)
66,414
93,026
12,801
110,420
159,440
21,940
Research and development expenses
(12,229)
3,881
(24,074)
(3,313)
2,425
(20,193)
(2,779)
Non-GAAP net income
86,226
207,523
213,069
29,318
269,873
420,592
57,875
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
202,787
131,908
132,314
18,206
145,821
264,222
36,358
Add: share-based compensation expenses
(118,490)
74,898
78,124
10,750
121,462
153,022
21,056
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX
Technology Inc.
84,297
206,806
210,438
28,956
267,283
417,244
57,414
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS
- Basic
0.064
0.166
0.171
0.024
0.203
0.337
0.046
- Diluted
0.062
0.159
0.164
0.023
0.198
0.323
0.044
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
- Basic
1,318,628,588
1,249,317,641
1,228,869,526
1,228,869,526
1,317,718,705
1,239,093,583
1,239,093,583
- Diluted
1,353,296,802
1,301,431,007
1,284,388,803
1,284,388,803
1,348,021,483
1,290,853,297
1,290,853,297
Note (b): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted
the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results in the prior quarter.
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
(As adjusted) (c)
2024
2024
2024
2023
(As adjusted) (c)
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating
activities
41,339
4,020
196,764
27,076
(189,347)
200,784
27,629
Net cash generated from investing activities
431,683
420,665
557,132
76,664
813,637
977,797
134,549
Net cash used in financing activities
(199,080)
(472,885)
-
-
(194,734)
(472,885)
(65,071)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash
48,393
2,903
10,032
1,380
58,802
12,935
1,780
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash
322,335
(45,297)
763,928
105,120
488,358
718,631
98,887
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
the beginning of the period
1,455,109
2,420,058
2,374,761
326,778
1,289,086
2,420,058
333,011
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
the end of the period
1,777,444
2,374,761
3,138,689
431,898
1,777,444
3,138,689
431,898
Note (c): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted
the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows in the prior quarter.
