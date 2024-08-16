The government of Indonesia has eased import rules for solar power plants in a bid to bolster the development of renewables projects. The government of Indonesia has eased local content requirements for solar power projects. Under the new rules, enacted earlier this month, the minimum local content requirement for solar power plants has been cut to 20%, from around 40% previously. Solar projects will also be permitted to use imported panels, as long as ministerial approval is obtained, a power purchase agreement is signed before the end of the year and the plant is operating by the first half ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...