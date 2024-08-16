Livento Group, Inc. Announces 2Q 2024 Results: Achievements and Strategic Progress

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a dynamic leader specializing in the acquisition and development of companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology sectors, proudly presents second quarter of 2024 results, highlighting significant achievements and strategic updates.

Operational Highlights:

BOXO : Eight movie projects have reached the production phase. BOXO is currently working with distributors and private movie financiers to finalize budgets and agreements. The movie "Locked" is expected to enter distribution in the coming weeks.

Elisee Performance: Livento's semi-automated portfolio management tool outperformed the DJIA by 12%, which is remarkable given the current volatile market conditions.

Global Dot Logistics ("GDL"): GDL is making progress in securing acquisition financing with funding partners to acquire a second company under the holding, which generates over $15 million in revenues annually and provides trucking services in the greater Ohio area.

QB Upgrade: Livento is finalizing the name change process with FINRA and has submitted the QB and 2-11c applications with OTC Markets, which will proceed once the name change process is completed.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue Growth: Compared to the same quarter in 2023, this second quarter saw a revenue increase of over 29%. In comparison to the first quarter, Livento achieved a 12% uptick, mainly thanks to Elisee and Global Dot Logistics.

Income from Movies: BOXO reported $365,307 in movie project income for this quarter. The previous quarter's income was higher due to several projects reaching the near-production stage, with income booked for the entire previous period. This income will be received once the movie is financed by a distributor or after the release when BOXO continues with financing through the production phase.

Livento Group CEO David Stybr stated, "Our main targets remain upgrading Livento Group to OTCQB, advancing our movies to the production phase, and finalizing the acquisition in Global Dot Logistics with our broker-dealer." Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Henriksen, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the company's first-quarter earnings. He was quoted saying, "I'm incredibly excited about the future of our company and the amazing films we're bringing to life in the near term. Our yearly Quarter over Quarter growth is admirable with a 29% increase this quarter compared to the same quarter last year. This and the recent share buybacks was a success. The momentum we're building is undeniable, and with Livento Group's 15% stake of Global Dot Logistics, we're poised to reach new heights, delivering our vision to the world with precision and passion."

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink:NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

David Stybr

Chief Executive Officer, Livento Group, Inc.

ir@liventogroup.com

Livento Group | LinkedIn | Twitter

Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Global Dot Logistics | LinkedIn | Twitter

