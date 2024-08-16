Car Seat Safety Event at Gwatney Chevrolet in Partnership With Arkansas Children's Hospital

Gwatney Chevrolet Car Seat Checkup Event

JACKSONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Gwatney Chevrolet, in collaboration with Arkansas Children's Hospital, will host a Car Seat Check-Up event on Thursday, September 5th.

This free event will provide visitors with essential car seat safety information and a comprehensive check of their car seats by a Certified Car Seat Technician. To participate in the car seat check-up, children must be present.

This is the second free car seat safety event the dealership has hosted.

"Safety is important to us, so we're doing our part to ensure parents are equipped with the knowledge they need to use car seats safely and effectively," says Christian Gwatney, owner of Gwatney Chevrolet.

The event will take place at Gwatney Chevrolet, located at 1301 TP White Drive in Jacksonville, and will run from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

For more information, please contact Arkansas Children's Child Passenger Safety Education at (501) 364-3400.

Contact Information

Christian Gwatney

Owner/Operator

christian@gogwatney.com

(501) 982-2102

SOURCE: Gwatney Chevrolet

