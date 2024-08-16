Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GM
Tradegate
16.08.24
13:57 Uhr
40,755 Euro
-0,120
-0,29 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,71040,79514:21
40,63540,79514:21
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2024 14:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Car Seat Safety Event at Gwatney Chevrolet in Partnership With Arkansas Children's Hospital

Gwatney Chevrolet Car Seat Checkup Event

JACKSONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Gwatney Chevrolet, in collaboration with Arkansas Children's Hospital, will host a Car Seat Check-Up event on Thursday, September 5th.

This free event will provide visitors with essential car seat safety information and a comprehensive check of their car seats by a Certified Car Seat Technician. To participate in the car seat check-up, children must be present.

This is the second free car seat safety event the dealership has hosted.

"Safety is important to us, so we're doing our part to ensure parents are equipped with the knowledge they need to use car seats safely and effectively," says Christian Gwatney, owner of Gwatney Chevrolet.

The event will take place at Gwatney Chevrolet, located at 1301 TP White Drive in Jacksonville, and will run from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

For more information, please contact Arkansas Children's Child Passenger Safety Education at (501) 364-3400.

Contact Information

Christian Gwatney
Owner/Operator
christian@gogwatney.com
(501) 982-2102

SOURCE: Gwatney Chevrolet

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.