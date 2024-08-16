ACCEL Schools Partners With Ted Ginn Sr. to Launch Tuition-Free Ginn-Thompson School for Girls in Cleveland

All-Girls Middle and High School Will Open Sept. 4 for the 2024-25 School Year

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / ACCEL Schools is excited to announce the opening of Ginn-Thompson School for Girls, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades 6-10. The school, a partnership with Ted Ginn Sr. and Ginn Academy, is committed to providing students with an exceptional education that fosters academic excellence, character development, and athletic achievement.

Ginn-Thompson School for Girls will offer a rigorous academic curriculum designed to prepare students for college and career success. In addition to core subjects, the school will emphasize STEM education, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Students will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of co-curricular and extracurricular activities, including sports, clubs, and community service projects.

A cornerstone of the Ginn-Thompson experience is its robust athletics program. Under the guidance of college-level coaches, students will have the opportunity to participate in basketball, golf, lacrosse, softball, tennis, track, and volleyball. The school believes that beyond physical fitness, sports teach important life lessons such as teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.

Beyond the classroom and the athletic field, Ginn-Thompson School for Girls will aim to cultivate well-rounded individuals. Students will participate in annual international learning excursions and experiences to broaden their horizons and foster global citizenship. Additionally, the school will partner with Ginn Academy, a boys' public school, to provide opportunities for students to attend Cotillion and Beautillion events and emphasize the importance of conducting life with grace and etiquette.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ted Ginn Sr. and Ginn Academy to bring Ginn-Thompson School for Girls to the Cleveland community," said Sherree Ray Dillions, VP of Turn Around Schools at ACCEL Schools. "Our shared vision is to create a school where students can reach their full potential academically, athletically, and personally. We believe that Ginn-Thompson School for Girls will be a transformative force in the lives of our students."

Ginn-Thompson School for Girls is now accepting applications for the upcoming school year that begins on Sept. 4. For more information or to enroll, please visit www.ginnthompson.org.

