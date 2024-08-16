Fortune Favours the Bold: VT Markets Unveiled a New Global Partnership with Newcastle United

SYDNEY, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a global multi-asset broker, is proud to announce a new partnership with Newcastle United. This collaboration unites two entities that exemplify bravery, perseverance, and innovation.

"We're proud that VT Markets views Newcastle United as the ideal partner to support and elevate its ambitious growth plans in markets across the world." said Newcastle United's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone. "We are delighted to welcome another internationally recognised partner to our club and look forward to working closely with VT Markets."

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership with Newcastle United, a team that exemplifies the same drive for excellence and innovation that we strive for at VT Markets," said Agustin Bilinskis, Head of Strategy Operations, APAC of VT Markets.

A special jersey bearing the number '77' has been unveiled in honour of this collaboration. The number '77' holds great significance for VT Markets, symbolizing good fortune and our aspirations for continued growth. In football, a player's number and name represents their iconic and memorable identity, and to embody this global partnership, we chose a number that resonates deeply with our brand.

The partnership was officially inaugurated at the J. League International Series 2024 in Japan. The event's highlights included an exchange of appreciation tokens. Newcastle United presented a curated number '77' jersey while VT Markets reciprocated with an appreciation trophy.

This occasion unfolded at the 63,700-capacity Saitama Stadium in Japan on July 31st, attended by representatives from both organisations. VT Markets was represented by Agustin Bilinskis, Head of Strategy Operations, APAC and Dandelyn Koh, Global Brand Lead. Representing Newcastle United was their Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website or email us at info@vtmarkets.com. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

For media enquiries and sponsorship opportunities, please email media@vtmarkets.com, or contact:

Dandelyn Koh

Global Brand & PR Lead

dandelyn.koh@vtmarkets.com

Melanie Chong

Assistant Manager, Global PR & Communications

melanie.chong@vtmarkets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483693/Image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483694/Image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortune-favours-the-bold-vt-markets-unveiled-a-new-global-partnership-with-newcastle-united-302224330.html