The Netherlands has recorded more hours of negative energy prices between Jan. 1 and Aug. 17 than it did in all of 2023. Dutch research firm Stratergy has noted a clear correlation between expected solar and wind energy and negative hourly prices in the day-ahead market. The Netherlands' EPEX SPOT Day-ahead market registered 347 hours of negative prices between Jan. 1 and Aug. 14, according to figures from Dutch consultancy Stratergy. In 2023, the total number of hours of negative prices reached 316 for the full year. "It is expected that this year, the total will fall between 450 and 550 hours, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...