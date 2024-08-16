Enable Me LLC: Safe Seated Mammography Using Enable Me's VELA Mammography Chair Can Improve Image Clarity this World Breast Cancer Research Day Aug. 18

The clinically designed, technician friendly and FDA-approved VELA Mammography Chair is transforming women's typically uncomfortable and often painful standing mammography experience.

The technologically-advanced, clinically designed VELA Mammography Chair is an FDA-approved tool from Enable Me, a VELA Medical company, that is revolutionizing how women experience their mammograms by providing a safe, comfortable seated option that results in clearer imaging and can reduce the risk of falls.

"World Breast Cancer Research Day this Sunday is a good time to consider that cancer detection is greatly improved when the patient is on a stable platform like the VELA Mammography Chair with its lockable wheels, because a safe, seated exam results in precise positioning and higher quality imaging," said Mike Laky, president of Enable Me, the national leader in safe seated mammography technology. "Image quality can also be improved because movement is minimized when the mammographer does not have to hold the patient in place."

Seated mammography with the VELA Mammography Chair, an FDA-approved class one medical device, is trending in the U.S. for its many benefits, including, but not limited to:

Safer, speedier and more convenient patient movement from the waiting room to the exam room and to discharge, assisting in increasing workflow with less risk of fainting and falling.

The chair can be electrically raised or lowered with a handheld remote and locked into position by the technologist to effectively position the patient on a stable platform that can result in clearer imaging.

The Mammography Quality Standards Act, which becomes effective September 10, requires clear imaging as a critical component of ongoing accreditation.

The chair can be leaned forward for positioning at the machine if needed, and reclines 22 degrees for biopsies.

This device can help improve mammography technician retention by reducing risk of repetitive physical strain in a profession already facing staff shortages.

The appliance is essential for women who are elderly, disabled, obese, use a cane or walker, or are in recovery from stroke or another medical procedure

