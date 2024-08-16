With its revolutionary 8-channel pulsed laser ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, is introducing its latest key innovation to enable autonomous driving. By simplifying system design and boosting performance, the laser makes long-range LiDAR systems more effective and reliable. The SPL S8L91A_3 A01, a high-performance 8-channel 915nm SMT pulsed laser in a QFN package, will be integrated into LiDAR systems for autonomous driving vehicles such as passenger cars, trucks and Robo Taxis. The new product will enhance their operation, navigation, and data processing capabilities.

The SPL S8L91A_3 A01 is designed to significantly improve long-range, high-resolution LiDAR systems for autonomous driving. With the world's first AEC-Q102 qualified 8-channel EEL (edge-emitting laser) in a QFN package, system developers can now choose from an even greater variety of infrared components from ams OSRAM. The new product offers a convincing performance of 1000 watts peak optical power and an efficiency of up to 30 percent.

Autonomous driving is one of the most discussed topics for the future. The majority of system providers is convinced that there is no way around LiDAR when it comes to advancing autonomous driving. ams OSRAM has been a market leader in developing and producing pulsed infrared lasers for automotive LiDAR for over 20 years. There are now more than twenty million units in the field -- an excellent proof of this in terms of experience and quality. SPL S8L91A_3 A01 is the newest product lineup addition built on extensive experience in automotive LiDAR technology.

The SPL S8L91A_3 A01, a state-of-the-art infrared high-power SMT laser, is tailored for LiDAR applications, featuring a monolithically integrated 8-channel design. This innovative configuration delivers 125W per laser channel, i.e. 1000W total peak optical power, vastly enhancing the performance capabilities of long-range LiDAR systems crucial for autonomous highway driving. The laser has four individual addressable anodes, where each anode is connected to two parallel operating laser channels. This addressability gives flexibility to the customer in designing the end product.

Employing a single laser package allows for a more compact and efficient setup of the LiDAR sensor, eliminating the need for alignment between multiple components, thus simplifying the design and manufacturing process. This integration not only reduces the development timeline but also significantly enhances the reliability and performance of the end product. The laser's design includes ams OSRAM's proprietary wavelength stabilization technology, which minimizes wavelength shifts due to temperature changes, thereby improving the LiDAR system's Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) and extending its detection range.

The SPL S8L91A_3 A01 is designed to meet the rigorous demands of the automotive industry. It has surpassed the AEC-Q qualification standards, ensuring its suitability for automotive applications. The laser's QFN package is key to its robust design, providing a durable solution that meets the challenges of automotive environments. The products can be integrated into LiDAR systems for autonomous driving vehicles such as passenger cars, trucks or Robo Taxis to enhance their operation, navigation, and data processing capabilities. Furthermore, the new laser can boost the performance in industrial applications such as robotics, surveillance, smart cities and last mile deliveries

"Our new 8-channel laser module is a game-changer for the autonomous driving industry," emphasizes Clemens Hofmann, Senior Principal Engineer for LIDAR, at ams OSRAM. "It simplifies system design and boosts performance, making long-range LiDAR systems more effective and reliable. Integrating our advanced wavelength stabilization technology ensures superior performance across varying operational conditions."

The SPL S8L91A_3 A01 will be launched in autumn this year. Further information about LiDAR and autonomous driving can be found at ams-osram.com/applications.

