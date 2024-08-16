Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery: Dr. Paul Vitenas Named on Texas Super Doctors for 2024 in Texas Monthly's 21st Year Celebration

Celebrated for His Expertise in Breast Augmentation, Facial Rejuvenation and Body Contouring, Dr. Vitenas Continues to Lead in Patient Care, Earning Recognition on the Texas Super Doctors® List for 2024

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Dr. Paul Vitenas, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston, Texas, has been named to the 2024 Texas Super Doctors® list. Featured in Texas Monthly magazine, this recognition underscores Dr. Vitenas' expertise in cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures. Being chosen for this list of honorable, noteworthy doctors highlights his dedication to patient care and his significant contributions to the field of cosmetic medicine.

This recognition highlights Dr. Vitenas' exceptional expertise in cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures, including breast augmentation, facial rejuvenation, and body contouring. It's also a testament to his dedication to patient care and achieving natural-looking outcomes, reinforcing his reputation as a leading expert in the field.

About Texas Super Doctors®

Texas Super Doctors® is a prestigious list celebrating its 21st year recognizing exceptional physicians who meet rigorous selection criteria.

Representing only five percent of doctors in a state or region, these physicians are acknowledged for their outstanding contributions and expertise in their respective fields. The initiative highlights top medical practitioners and has a significant impact on the healthcare landscape in Houston. Being named to this list is a reflection of a doctor's commitment to excellence in patient care and medical practice.

About Dr. Paul Vitenas

Dr. Paul Vitenas, board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, has been selected as a Texas Super Doctor® due to his unparalleled professional achievement in cosmetic and plastic surgery. His practice, Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery, is situated in the heart of Houston and is well-known for providing a wide range of surgical and non-invasive procedures.

A Variety of Aesthetic Expertise

The variety of services provided at Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery is extensive, including breast augmentation, facial rejuvenation, and body contouring. With a career spanning over 30 years, Dr. Vitenas brings an enormous amount of focused education to his practice. His commitment to patient care and attaining natural-looking outcomes has distinguished him in the field.

Dr. Vitenas is particularly known for his expertise in breast augmentation. He is considered a leading breast augmentation specialist and performs more than 500 breast augmentation surgeries every year. His expertise is not just recognized locally; many patients travel from all over the United States for his procedures.

Dr. Vitenas: Over 30 Years of Experience

Dr. Paul Vitenas has had an impressive career, practicing cosmetic and plastic surgery since 1990. He has undergone extensive specialized training with leading experts in the field, both domestically and internationally.

Over time, Dr. Vitenas has developed innovative techniques characterized by his personalized surgical style, establishing him as one of the top plastic surgery providers in Texas. His work has been featured in numerous medical journals and popular beauty publications.

Dr. Vitenas' extensive training, compassion, and innovative techniques have contributed greatly to his success. These traits make him beloved by his patients and have also won him numerous awards and attention from the media.

Commitment to Patient Safety and Board Certification

Houston's Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery team is committed to patient safety and outstanding performance. The practice highlights the importance of choosing an experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon for any cosmetic procedure. Board certification signifies adherence to high safety standards and ethical practices, minimizing risks and complications.

Also, the in-depth training and sophisticated surgical methods guarantee that patients receive the highest level of care. Dr. Paul Vitenas exemplifies these qualities, delivering exceptional results for his patients.

Procedures Offered by Dr. Vitenas

Dr. Vitenas offers a comprehensive range of cosmetic and plastic surgery services, but is considered a breast surgery expert. Dr. Vitenas offers personalized breast augmentation procedures to enhance the size and shape of the breasts. Using the latest implant technologies and surgical techniques, he creates natural-looking results tailored to each patient's unique anatomy and aesthetic goals.

Dr. Vitenas Awards and Accolades

Dr. Paul Vitenas has garnered numerous prestigious recognitions in the field of plastic surgery. His expertise and dedication to patient care have earned him accolades that highlight his standing as a top plastic surgeon in Houston and beyond.

These are just some of the awards and honors he has earned:

Best Facial Plastic Surgeon in Houston for 2022 by Modern Luxury Magazine

A Texas Super Doctor® by Texas Monthly for many years

A Castle Connolly Top Doctor

America's Top Plastic Surgeon by the Consumers Research Council of America in 2006, 2007 and 2008

Dr. Vitenas' Approach to Patient Care

Dr. Vitenas takes a personalized approach to patient care and focuses on achieving natural-looking results through advanced techniques. After a private consultation with the patient, Dr. Vitenas uses his vast experience to create a custom treatment plan. This approach guarantees that every patient gets care that's specifically designed to meet their unique beauty goals.

He performs his surgical procedures at the Houston Surgery Center, a fully accredited ambulatory surgical care facility created exclusively for Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery. Designed by Dr. Paul Vitenas with cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology, the center prioritizes privacy, convenience, and safety for its patients.

How to Contact Dr. Paul Vitenas in Houston, Texas

Those interested in attaining transformative results through cosmetic and plastic surgery should call Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery in Houston and schedule a consultation with Dr. Vitenas.

To contact Dr. Vitenas, you can reach out to Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery at 281-484-0088. The practice is located at 4208 Richmond Avenue, Suite 200, Houston, Texas.

Contact Information

Paul Vitenas

Medical Director, Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery

info@drvitenas.com

+1 281-318-5320

