Mirame Fine Art: Costa Rican Contemporary Art Scene Embraces Legacy and Innovation at Casa Fage

Nestled within the lush landscapes surrounding San José, Costa Rica, Casa Fage Fine Art Foundry, supported by MÍRAME Fine Art, highlights the rich tradition and evolving narrative of Costa Rican contemporary sculpture. Founded over 30 years ago by the Canadian sculptor Anthony M. Fage and Anabelle Hay, the foundry has grown from a humble atelier into a cornerstone of Costa Rican and Latin American sculpture.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / MÍRAME Fine Art proudly supports Casa Fage as the premier online Costa Rican art gallery dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists. https://miramefineart.com/

The Casa Fage Family

At the Foundry

A Family Legacy

Casa Fage was founded in 1990 by Anthony Montague Fage, a Canadian artist who found his true calling in Costa Rica. He dedicated his life to art, leaving a great impact on Costa Rican sculpture before his passing in 2008. Today, his legacy lives on through his wife, Anabelle Hay, and their three children - Gregory, Sarah, and Dustin Fage Hay - who are all exciting emerging artists contributing fresh perspectives to the Costa Rican art scene.

The foundry, recognized as Costa Rica's only artistic bronze foundry, has become a hub where traditional craftsmanship intersects with contemporary innovation. Over the years, the Fage family has remained deeply committed to nurturing local talent. The foundry has created works for national and international artists, from small-scale pieces to monumental sculptures integral to Costa Rica's cultural fabric. Notably, their work includes a beloved dog sculpture now proudly displayed in Las Catalinas, symbolizing the integration of art into daily life.

Expanding the Artistic Palette

The foundry has also ventured into other artistic services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. The expansion into resin sculpture, restoration, maintenance, and modeling has allowed Casa Fage to offer a broader range of artistic expressions, reinforcing its position as a pivotal player in the Costa Rican contemporary art scene.

The foundry's dedication to art extends to education and community building. Casa Fage Experiences, a new initiative, offers an immersive experience that reveals the intricate processes behind bronze and resin work. This initiative is an educational opportunity and a chance to engage with the Costa Rican art community, encouraging deeper appreciation for Costa Rican traditional sculpture.

Buy Costa Rican Art, Support Costa Rican Artists

Casa Fage's commitment to the local art scene is also reflected in its support of emerging artists. Gregory and Dustin Fage Hay, who are also painters, have begun to make their mark with haunting, fantastical works that add a new dimension to the family's artistic legacy. Their paintings, alongside the sculptures produced at the foundry, offer collectors a unique opportunity to buy Costa Rican art that is rooted in tradition and brimming with contemporary relevance.

As Casa Fage continues to broaden its artistic scope, it plays a vital role in the Latin American art scene, helping Costa Rican artists and their work gain the recognition they deserve.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.