Multifamily Leadership, LLC: Multifamily Leadership Announces 10th Anniversary With the Best Places to Work Multifamily Finalists

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Multifamily Leadership is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 10th anniversary of the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program during the Multifamily Innovation® & AI Summit in Phoenix, Arizona. This year's revamped and forward-looking theme "Leading Through Change" will serve as the backdrop to this exceptional recognition of industry excellence.





The summit promises to be a convergence of ideas and practices, where Multifamily Executive Leaders come together to engage with themes of resilience and adaptation in an evolving economic landscape. In line with the spirit of the summit, the announcement of the Best Places to Work Multifamily® finalists will shine a light on those organizations that have not only excelled in fostering outstanding workplace environments but have also proven their capacity to navigate and lead through change.

This prestigious program, now marking a decade, aims to amplify the voices of companies that stand out for their commitment to building vibrant workplace cultures, those that excel in employee engagement, and those that contribute meaningfully to the multifamily industry's growth. As the industry contributes significantly to the U.S. economy and supports millions of jobs, these recognized organizations exemplify the potential within the industry for leadership and innovation.

Multifamily Executives will take the stage to be honored for their relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation at the Multifamily Innovation® & AI Summit. They will learn their national rankings and be celebrated for their accomplishments that set the benchmark in employee engagement and corporate culture in Multifamily.

The summit will also feature influential industry voices, including a keynote from the former Director of People and Organizational Capability at Microsoft David White, PhD, and an exclusive interview with Chris Yeh, co-author of "Blitzscaling." The insights and inspirations drawn from these sessions will echo the principles that Best Places to Work Multifamily® stands for - cultivating a culture of innovation, agility, and growth.

The 10th anniversary of the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program aligns organically with the Multifamily Innovation® & AI Summit's aim to roadmap strategies for a future where multifamily business practices are enhanced through technology and innovation. Celebrating this milestone at the summit underpins the enduring dedication and industry excellence these companies exemplify.

Leaders in the multifamily industry are encouraged to attend the summit to exchange insights, strategies, and experiences with the industry's finest, and to be present for the unveiling of the national rankings of fellow innovators and trailblazers in the industry.

Here is the full list of the 2025 Best Places to Work Multifamily® finalists, arranged alphabetically:

Alco Management, Inc.

Anchor NW

Apartment Dynamics

APARTMENT SEO, LLC

ApartmentGeofencing.com

Arey Group

Baron Property Services LLC

Bayshore Properties

Becovic Management Group

Berger Communities

Bonner Carrington Property Management

BSR REIT

Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.

CCI

CF Evans Construction LLC

Chestnut Hill Realty Corp

Confluence Communities

Continental Properties

Croatan Investments

Decron Properties

ECI Group

Eenhoorn, LLC

Elandis Services

Far Out Solutions LLC

FCI Residential

Fogelman Properties

Frankforter Group

Gables Residential

Ginsburg Development Companies, LLC

GoldOller Real Estate Investments

GrayCo Properties, LLC

Hankin Apartments

Hudson Valley Property Group

IMT Residential

Kairoi Residential

Keener Services

Killam Apartment REIT

Lantower Residential, LP

Lawson

Leonardo 247

Liv Communities LLC

Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management

Northland

NorthPoint Management

Oakwood Management Company

Park Properties Management Co.

Peak Properties

Perennial Properties, Inc.

Perry Reid Properties

PLK Communities

Portico Property Management

Presidium

RealSource Properties

Redwood Property Investors, LLC

RentVision

Renu, Inc.

Repli

ResProp Management

RHO Residential LLC

RR Living

Sares Regis Group

Security Properties Residential

Spherexx

StoneRiver Company

Sunbelt Properties

SYNC Residential

The Collier Companies

The Garrett Companies

The Preiss Company

The RADCO Companies

TriBridge Residential

Trilogy Real Estate Group

Valiant Residential

Veris Residential, Inc.

Veritas

Vidalta Property Management

Westdale Asset Management

Woodmont Properties

WRH Realty Services

Zego

Zocalo Community Development

Multifamily Leadership congratulates each of these finalists for their unmatched dedication to creating exceptional workplaces and their influential role in the industry's advancement. Join us at the Multifamily Innovation® & AI Summit to celebrate the achievements and contributions of these leading organizations.

