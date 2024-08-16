Multifamily Leadership, LLC: Multifamily Leadership Announces 10th Anniversary With the Best Places to Work Multifamily Finalists

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Multifamily Leadership is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 10th anniversary of the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program during the Multifamily Innovation® & AI Summit in Phoenix, Arizona. This year's revamped and forward-looking theme "Leading Through Change" will serve as the backdrop to this exceptional recognition of industry excellence.
The summit promises to be a convergence of ideas and practices, where Multifamily Executive Leaders come together to engage with themes of resilience and adaptation in an evolving economic landscape. In line with the spirit of the summit, the announcement of the Best Places to Work Multifamily® finalists will shine a light on those organizations that have not only excelled in fostering outstanding workplace environments but have also proven their capacity to navigate and lead through change.
This prestigious program, now marking a decade, aims to amplify the voices of companies that stand out for their commitment to building vibrant workplace cultures, those that excel in employee engagement, and those that contribute meaningfully to the multifamily industry's growth. As the industry contributes significantly to the U.S. economy and supports millions of jobs, these recognized organizations exemplify the potential within the industry for leadership and innovation.
Multifamily Executives will take the stage to be honored for their relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation at the Multifamily Innovation® & AI Summit. They will learn their national rankings and be celebrated for their accomplishments that set the benchmark in employee engagement and corporate culture in Multifamily.
The summit will also feature influential industry voices, including a keynote from the former Director of People and Organizational Capability at Microsoft David White, PhD, and an exclusive interview with Chris Yeh, co-author of "Blitzscaling." The insights and inspirations drawn from these sessions will echo the principles that Best Places to Work Multifamily® stands for - cultivating a culture of innovation, agility, and growth.
The 10th anniversary of the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program aligns organically with the Multifamily Innovation® & AI Summit's aim to roadmap strategies for a future where multifamily business practices are enhanced through technology and innovation. Celebrating this milestone at the summit underpins the enduring dedication and industry excellence these companies exemplify.
Leaders in the multifamily industry are encouraged to attend the summit to exchange insights, strategies, and experiences with the industry's finest, and to be present for the unveiling of the national rankings of fellow innovators and trailblazers in the industry.
Here is the full list of the 2025 Best Places to Work Multifamily® finalists, arranged alphabetically:
Alco Management, Inc.
Anchor NW
Apartment Dynamics
APARTMENT SEO, LLC
ApartmentGeofencing.com
Arey Group
Baron Property Services LLC
Bayshore Properties
Becovic Management Group
Berger Communities
Bonner Carrington Property Management
BSR REIT
Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc.
CCI
CF Evans Construction LLC
Chestnut Hill Realty Corp
Confluence Communities
Continental Properties
Croatan Investments
Decron Properties
ECI Group
Eenhoorn, LLC
Elandis Services
Far Out Solutions LLC
FCI Residential
Fogelman Properties
Frankforter Group
Gables Residential
Ginsburg Development Companies, LLC
GoldOller Real Estate Investments
GrayCo Properties, LLC
Hankin Apartments
Hudson Valley Property Group
IMT Residential
Kairoi Residential
Keener Services
Killam Apartment REIT
Lantower Residential, LP
Lawson
Leonardo 247
Liv Communities LLC
Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management
Northland
NorthPoint Management
Oakwood Management Company
Park Properties Management Co.
Peak Properties
Perennial Properties, Inc.
Perry Reid Properties
PLK Communities
Portico Property Management
Presidium
RealSource Properties
Redwood Property Investors, LLC
RentVision
Renu, Inc.
Repli
ResProp Management
RHO Residential LLC
RR Living
Sares Regis Group
Security Properties Residential
Spherexx
StoneRiver Company
Sunbelt Properties
SYNC Residential
The Collier Companies
The Garrett Companies
The Preiss Company
The RADCO Companies
TriBridge Residential
Trilogy Real Estate Group
Valiant Residential
Veris Residential, Inc.
Veritas
Vidalta Property Management
Westdale Asset Management
Woodmont Properties
WRH Realty Services
Zego
Zocalo Community Development
Multifamily Leadership congratulates each of these finalists for their unmatched dedication to creating exceptional workplaces and their influential role in the industry's advancement. Join us at the Multifamily Innovation® & AI Summit to celebrate the achievements and contributions of these leading organizations.
