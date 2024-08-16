PeakMetrics: Nick Loui Named to PRWeek's 40 Under 40, an Elite Group of Rising Stars Forging a Bigger, More Strategic Role for the Entire Marcomms Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / PeakMetrics CEO and Co-Founder Nick Loui has been named to PRWeek's 40 Under 40 2024. This prestigious list recognizes the top PR and communications professionals in the U.S. who are shaping the industry's future.

This vibrant group of talented professionals is reinventing the practice of PR and marketing. In febrile political and social times, they demonstrate energy, stability, awareness, and finesse in promoting brands, facilitating employee engagement, stewarding corporate reputation, and managing crises.

They exhibit awareness, knowledge, and agility beyond their years and have flourishing careers ahead of them in the ever-changing world of PR.

"Nick's unique blend of engineering, entrepreneurial, and marketing expertise drives his deep understanding of the online landscape," said Bobby Lincoln, PeakMetrics COO and Co-founder. "His focus on empowering communications teams to measure and predict online narratives is key to PeakMetrics' success, reshaping how businesses navigate complex digital conversations."

Nick's passion for media and storytelling began at Emerson College, where he developed a crisis communication tool on Twitter for his thesis. Loui later became CMO at Vixlet, an AdTech company, where he built digital fan communities and worked with Bobby Lincoln, now PeakMetrics' COO. Together, they founded PeakMetrics, continuing to innovate at the intersection of media influence and data analytics.

PeakMetrics is transforming the work of communications professionals by providing advanced analytics and actionable insights for strategic decision-making. Leveraging real-time data, the platform tracks and measures emerging narrative threats in the online information landscape, offering guided action plans to mitigate risks. By simplifying complex data into clear, actionable steps, PeakMetrics empowers teams to proactively manage their reputation while focusing on crafting narratives that align with their brand.

"PR is experiencing fundamental changes as the age of AI reveals its impact, threats, and opportunities. The talent required to prosper in this changing environment will shape the comms profession of the future," said Steve Barrett, VP editorial director of PRWeek. "The 40 Under 40 program has been celebrating the next generation of leaders since 2007, and many of them have gone on to hit the heights of the industry - I'm sure the 2024 class will be no exception."

Practicing PR in the explosive and precarious worlds of politics and public affairs, healthcare, and digital communications, these rising stars use their skills to conceive messaging strategies that supercharge brands, corporations, and organizations.

This year's 40 Under 40 honorees hail from a range of the industry's biggest and most well-respected organizations, as well as leaner, smaller, innovative players in the market.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside such a distinguished group of individuals," said Nick Loui, CEO and Co-Founder of PeakMetrics. "I remain dedicated to supporting enterprises, governments, and communities in navigating the complex media landscape, which is increasingly impacted by manipulation and social media attacks."

The 2024 class of PRWeek's 40 Under 40 will be celebrated at a special awards ceremony on October 23, 2024, at The Rooftop at Edison Ballroom in New York City. For more information about the program, and information about tickets, visit www.prweek40under40.com.

About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics offers a narrative intelligence platform that helps enterprises and governments identify and combat emerging online narrative threats. Using state-of-the-art ML technology, PeakMetrics analyzes more than 1.5 million media sources and 10 different social media platforms to identify media manipulation and adversarial attacks in real-time, before they cause damage. Organizations use PeakMetrics to discern source credibility, understand how audiences spread narratives, and quantify risk and response scenarios - without spending millions on crisis communication and manual sentiment analysis. Detect, decipher, defend at peakmetrics.com .

