Vortex Companies: Leadership Changes for Vortex Europe to Accommodate Growing Business

Stefan Röck Becomes Managing Director

KEMPTEN, Germany, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Europe GmbH, a division of U.S. based Vortex Companies and a leader in trenchless solutions for water and wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation, today announced the promotion of Stefan Röck to Managing Director. Röck has spent the last two years driving aggressive change and growth for the company as Director of Sales and Service, and the move indicates a new era of expansion for the company.

"The European market is important to Vortex in several ways. It is an integral part of our growth plan and it is home to many technologies driving our industry," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "Since Stefan has come aboard, his background and prior knowledge have helped grow our business in an extremely tight and highly specialized industry."

Röck's move to the company in 2022 was pivotal in establishing regional connections and making headway into the critical German infrastructure rehabilitation market. He has been key to the growth in sales of known international brands like Picote and Schwalm equipment, as well as introducing Vortex solutions such as the VeriCure® CIPP curing monitoring system and GeoKrete® geopolymer mortar to the European market.

Röck has ambitious plans for the future of Vortex in Europe. "I'm a hands-on leader and a believer in the power of teams," said Röck. "We're bringing great people on board, and we've worked hard to build trust and value in establishing the Vortex Europe brand. Our customers know that they can count on us for consistency and quality."

By the end of 2024 the company expects to have eight employees, with continued headcount growth projected for 2025. Vortex Europe has doubled its annual sales volume and revenue for the last two years and relocated operations from Garching to Kempten to increase operating space and allow the company to tap into the large wastewater-aligned talent pool in the region.

"I'm proud of what we've built over the last few years," added Quin Breland, who oversees Vortex International. "Stefan has been focused on promoting Vortex here in Germany and beyond, and he has a proven record of leading sales and service teams in this industry. We're delighted to put him into this role."

About Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; liners and wet out services, installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support.

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

