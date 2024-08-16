Historic Lanchester MK1* Submachine Gun Available at Summit Gun Auctions

Rare Royal Navy Submachine Gun Could Fetch Big Dollars

LEBANON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Summit Gun Auctions, a leading name in online firearm auctions, is currently offering a rare and fully transferable WWII British Lanchester MK1* Submachine Gun. The auction is live now on their website, summitgunauctions.com, with live bidding scheduled for August 29th, 2024 at 11:00am. This historic firearm is expected to attract significant attention from collectors and enthusiasts, with estimates from the Blue Book of Gun Values suggesting it could sell for as much as $30,000.

Lanchester MK1* Submachine Gun Transferable 9mm

The History and Design of the Lanchester MK1*

The Lanchester MK1* Submachine Gun holds a unique place in military history. Designed in early 1940 by George Lanchester and manufactured by the Sterling Engineering Company in Essex, this weapon was developed for use by the British Navy during World War II. The design of the Lanchester was heavily influenced by the German MP28 II, with several elements copied directly from the German submachine gun, a testament to its reliability and effectiveness.

The early models of the Lanchester featured a selector switch located at the front of the trigger guard, allowing for semi-automatic and fully automatic fire. However, as the war progressed, the design was simplified to reduce production time and costs. The selector switch was removed entirely in the later models, including the MK1*, making them fully automatic weapons only. The MK1* was a redesign that incorporated these changes, making it a simpler, more robust weapon for the rigors of naval warfare.

One of the most distinctive features of the Lanchester MK1* is its brass magazine housing and the barrel jacket with a permanently attached bayonet lug. The use of brass, a material that resists corrosion, was particularly advantageous in the harsh maritime environment where these weapons were deployed. The Lanchester was designed to be a sturdy and reliable submachine gun, able to withstand the demands of naval combat, and it served the Royal Navy well throughout the war.

The Lanchester was also equipped with a hardwood stock with finger grooves for better grip, a fixed front sight, and a two-position adjustable rear sight, calibrated for 100 and 200 meters. These features, combined with the weapon's weight and robust construction, made it a highly controllable and effective submachine gun, particularly in close-quarters combat scenarios.

The Auction and Valuation

The Lanchester MK1* being auctioned by Summit Gun Auctions is a superb example of this rare and historic firearm. According to the details provided, this submachine gun is in excellent condition, retaining 90% of its original finish. The weapon includes its original Enfield pattern hardwood stock, seven original 50-round stick magazines in an original khaki brown magazine pouch, and an original tan web sling. Additionally, it comes with a Wilkinson sword bayonet, scabbard, and frog, adding to its historical and collector's value.

The top of the magazine housing is marked "LANCHESTER/MK. I *./S. M94/55239/CF 41," indicating its authenticity and production details. This particular model was part of the initial 1941 production contract, which saw 50,000 units produced for the Royal Navy. A final production contract was issued in October 1943, with these weapons seeing service throughout the remainder of the war.

Given its condition and historical significance, this Lanchester MK1* is expected to fetch a high price at auction. While the Blue Book of Gun Values estimates a top value of $25,000, previous auctions have shown a strong demand for fully transferable Class III/NFA C&R registered firearms. In recent years, similar WWII-era submachine guns have seen auction results ranging from $20,000 to $30,000, with exceptional examples sometimes exceeding these figures.

A Rare Opportunity for Collectors

For collectors of military firearms, the chance to own a fully transferable Lanchester MK1* Submachine Gun is an extraordinary opportunity. These weapons are not only rare but also represent a significant piece of World War II history. The Lanchester's connection to the British Navy and its role in the war make it a highly sought-after item for those with an interest in military history and firearm collecting.

With live bidding set for August 29th, 2024, anticipation is building among collectors and enthusiasts alike. The Lanchester MK1* is more than just a firearm; it is a piece of history, a symbol of the ingenuity and resilience of the British forces during one of the most challenging periods of the 20th century.

To participate in the auction or to learn more about this historic firearm, visit summitgunauctions.com. Summit Gun Auctions continues to establish itself as one of the fastest-growing online auction platforms in the country, offering collectors the opportunity to acquire some of the most sought-after firearms in history.

