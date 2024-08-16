CityLight Homes Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America by Inc Magazine

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Inc. revealed today that CityLight ranks No. 1 in real estate, and No. 52 overall, on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our journey to being recognized as the No. 1 real estate company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work, dedication and unwavering passion of the CityLight team," said Robert Berry, CEO of CityLight. "This recognition is not just a milestone - it's a celebration of our commitment to innovation and excellence. I could not be more proud of what we've achieved together during the most challenging time in history to be in the real estate brokerage business."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

CityLight showed a massive 5,226% revenue growth and attained a top 1% ranking overall.

About CityLight

CityLight, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and operating nationwide, is a forward-thinking real estate company that utilizes innovative digital marketing techniques and technology to simplify the home-selling process for homeowners. The company places client satisfaction at the forefront of its business while also providing its agents with the tools that they need to be successful. As the creator of the EasySell Program, CityLight is in a unique position to offer an unparalleled list of home-selling services. The combination of these services with CityLight's experience has garnered a proven track record of success in not just selling homes, but achieving record-breaking success for its clients. CityLight was founded by Robert Berry and Peter Souhleris. To learn more about the company and how it is changing the way people buy and sell homes, visit https://www.citylighthomes.com.

