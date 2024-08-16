Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation , reported financial results for its second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Statement of Operations for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 million versus revenue of $2.3 million for the comparable 2023 quarter. Revenue increased approximately 65 percent over the comparable quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the quarter was $2.6 million, a significant increase when compared to a gross profit of $713,302 for the comparable 2023 quarter. Profit is affected by sales versus leases/rentals of equipment and mix of equipment.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 68 percent for the quarter compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 31 percent for the comparable 2023 quarter. The significant increase in profit margins is due in part to product mix.

Profit from operations was $2.0 million compared to a loss of ($102,577) for the comparable 2023 quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $1.0 million compared to a net loss of ($116,602) for the comparable 2023 quarter.Earnings per share were $0.07 for the quarter compared to a loss per share of ($0.01) for the comparable 2023 quarter. This is due in part to a decrease in both interest and selling expenses.

Statement of Operations for the Six-Month period June 30, 2024

The company reported revenue for the six-month period of $7.1 million versus revenue of $5.1 million for the comparable 2023 six-month period. This is a 29 percent increase.

Gross profit for the period increased 60 percent to $2.4 million when compared to gross profit of $1.5 million for the comparable 2023 period.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 34 percent for the period compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 27 percent for the comparable 2023 period.

Profit from operations was $1.5 million compared to $240,200 for the comparable 2023 six-month period.

Net income for the period was $587,989 compared to net loss of ($15,499) for the comparable period.Earnings per share were $0.04 for the period compared to $0.00 for the comparable 2023 period.

Balance Sheet for the Period Ended June 30, 2024

Current Assets increased by approximately $1.1 million to approximately $14.7 million while Total Assets increased by approximately $4.0 million due in part to a $3.6 million increase in rental equipment.

Current Liabilities for the period have decreased by approximately $1.0 million while Total Liabilities increased by $3.5 million due in part to the Company's Notes Payable.

Shareholders and the public are invited to participate in a conference call on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT as the Company provides a shareholder update for the quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2024. Please access the call by dialing 1.201.689.8560 five minutes before the call is to begin. A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the call by dialing 412.317.6671 and using access I.D. of 13748314. The replay will be available until August 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Tables Follow

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023























REVENUES





















Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 3,302,873

$ 1,952,034



6,120,450

$ 4,960,066 Rentals and Leases

480,973



368,696



943,145



569,923 Total Sales

3,783,846



2,320,730



7,063,595



5,529,989















COST OF SALES













Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues

918,109



1,395,251



4,155,410



3,631,611

Rentals and Leases

290,736



212,177



481,452



366,768

Total Cost of Sales

1,208,845



1,607,428



4,636,862



3,998,379



















GROSS PROFIT

2,575,001



713,302



2,426,733



1,531,610















OPERATING EXPENSES













Selling Expense

274,865



555,741



404,507



753,381 General and Administrative

285,944



260,138



554,787



538,029

Total Operating Expenses

560,809



815,879



959,294



1,291,410



















Profit (loss) From Operations

2,014,192



(102,577 )

1,467,439



240,200

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Interest Expense, net

(532,351 )

(161,910 )

(699,539 )

(285,439 )

Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt

-



(39,090 )

-



(39,090 )

Other Income (Expense)

8,599



139,197



107,972



62,347 Total Other Income (Expense)

(523,752 )

(61,803 )

(591,567 )

(262,182 )

















INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES

1,490,440



(164,380 )

875,872



(21,982 )

















PROVISION (BENEFIT) for INCOME TAXES

466,108



(47,778 )

287,883



(6,483 )

















NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,024,332

$ (116,602 ) $ 587,989

$ (15,499 )

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:













Basic

14,112,988



14,112,988



14,112,988



14,112,988 Diluted

14,112,988



14,112,988



14,112,988



14,112,988















Earnings (loss) per Share













Basic $ 0.07

$ -0.01

$ 0.04

$ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.07

$ -0.01

$ 0.04

$ 0.00

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS





JUNE 30, 2024



DECEMBER 31, 2023 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash $ 122,807

$ 588,128 Accounts Receivable, Net

1,980,097



1,289,389 Inventory, Net

12,333,677



11,359,158 Other Current Assets

228,457



324,134 Total Current Assets

14,665,038



13,560,809 Non-Current Assets:





Property and Equipment, Net

865,767



1,702,163 Rental Equipment, Net

4,695,470



1,063,464 Lease Right of Use Assett - Operating

682,288



703,802 Lease Right of Use Assett - Financing

1,219,408



905,782 Deferred Tax Asset

243,640



486,386 Other Assets

237,720



207,172 Total Other Assets

7,944,293



5,068,769 TOTAL ASSETS $ 22,609,331

$ 18,629,578







LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable $ 1,906,882

$ 2,214,439 Accrued Expenses

147,730



348,415 Deferred Revenue

1,913,653



2,136,400 Joint Venture Liability

-



105,000 Lines of Credit

5,089,678



5,891,119 Notes Payable, Current Portion

1,877,499



1,273,310 Lease Liability - Operating

129,081



129,081 Lease Liability - Financing

188,121



188,121 Total Current Liabilities

11,252,644



12,285,885







Long-Term Liabilities





Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net

950,450



- Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

4,225,137



713,391 Lease Liability - Operating, Net of Current Portion

553,207



574,721 Lease Liability - Financing, Net of Current Portion

1,031,287



1,046,964 Total Long-Term Liabilities

6,760,081



2,335,076 TOTAL LIABILITIES

18,012,725



14,620,961







Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)

-



-







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Shareholders' Equity





Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no

-



- shares issued and outstanding





Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

14,112



14,112 14,112,988 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and





14,112,988 at December 31, 2023





Additional Paid-In Capital

21,671,534



21,671,534 Accumulated Deficit

(17,089,040 )

(17,677,029 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

4,596,606



4,008,617 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 22,609,331

$ 18,629,578











-



-

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW



SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2024 2023





OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net Income 587,989 (15,499 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash provided (used) by Operations Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 668,108 479,645 Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes 950,450 (76,963 ) Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt - 39,090 Amortization and Accretion of Interest 42,702 39,090 Change in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (690,708 ) 376,931 Inventory (4,606,525 ) (2,564,070 ) Other Current Assets 333,208 150,960 Accounts Payable (306,840 ) 89,999 Deferred Revenue (222,747 ) - Accrued Expenses (200,685 )

(146,816 ) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (3,445,048 )

(1,627,633 )







INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Payments for Property & Equipment 642,568



(5,561 ) Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment (481,432 )

102,501 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 161,136



96,940









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from Notes Payable 4,407,398



593,060

Payments on Notes Payable (657,033 )

(657,033 ) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party -



276,859

Joint Venture Liability (130,333 )

(227,503 ) Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit (801,441 )

698,088 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 2,818,591



683,471





NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (465,321 )

(847,222 )







Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 588,128



1,032,209 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD 122,807



184,987







CASH PAID FOR:





Interest 679,918



317,654 Income Taxes 800



800







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING





AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment -



-

Equipment Financed under Capital Leases -



1,162,124

Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory -



-





AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023





















Additional













Common Stock



Paid-in



Accumulated

Balance

Shares



Amount



Capital



Deficit



























December 31, 2022



14,629,155

$ 14,629

$ 21,600,734

$ (17,334,360 )





















Net Income



0



200



70800



(15,499 )















June 30, 2023



14,629,155

$ 14,829

$ 21,671,534

$ (17,349,859 )















December 31, 2023



14,112,988

$ 14,112

$ 21,671,534

$ (17,677,029 )



















Net Income



-



-



-



587,989

















June 30, 2024

14,112,988

$ 14,112

$ 21,671,534

$ (17,089,040 )





14,112,988



14,112



21,671,534



(17,089,040 )





-



-



-

-

