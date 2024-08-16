EQS-Ad-hoc: Shawbrook Group plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shawbrook Group plc: Redemption by the Company of its outstanding 6.50% Fixed Rate Reset Callable Subordinated Notes due 2029 (ISIN: XS2058891917 (the 'Notes"))



Shawbrook Group plc (the "Company") Redemption by the Company of its outstanding 6.50% Fixed Rate Reset Callable Subordinated Notes due 2029 (ISIN: XS2058891917 (the "Notes")) The Company has today given notice to the holders of the Notes that it will fully redeem the outstanding Notes on 27 September 2024 (the "Redemption Date") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions"). The Notes will be redeemed at 100 per cent. of their principal amount together with any unpaid interest accrued up until (but excluding) the Redemption Date. Following redemption, the Notes will be cancelled pursuant to the Conditions. Accordingly, application will be made for the listing of the Notes and the admission of the Notes to trading on the Quotation Board segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to be cancelled on or shortly after the Redemption Date. For investor enquiries, please contact: Murray Long Head of Investor Relations murray.long@shawbrook.co.uk About Shawbrook Shawbrook provides finance to a wide range of customers who value the premium experience, flexibility and certainty we deliver. We are a purpose-led organisation, with a focus on delivering long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We have a diversified offering, with our innovative lending propositions tailored to meet specific customer needs in carefully selected markets across SME, Real Estate and Personal. Our innovative and specialist lending products range from complex structured credit facilities for growth-focused businesses to mortgages for professional landlords and property investors, as well as simple loans for consumers delivered digitally. We fuel our lending through customer deposits, which we attract by delivering a premium experience, choice and consistently great value to smart savers. The business model we have created is unique and difficult to replicate, with our 'best of both' approach combining deep human expertise with advanced digital, tech and data capabilities. This combination not only allows us to deliver excellent customer experiences, but to do so efficiently and at scale. We are proud of our innovative and agile culture, which drives consistently high employee engagement scores and makes Shawbrook an attractive destination for the best talent. The Group's lending activities are primarily funded by a stable retail deposit book consisting of easy access and ISA accounts, variable rate notice accounts and fixed rate fixed term accounts (mostly one - five years). Shawbrook Bank Limited is an operating entity of Shawbrook Group plc. Shawbrook Bank Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority and is a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



