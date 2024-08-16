ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16
ZIGUP plc
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').
The Company announces that the nil cost award of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company made to the executive directors on 9 August 2021 under the Company's 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan ("Awards") vested on 9 August 2024.
On 14 August 2024, the executive directors exercised the following Awards and sold the following ordinary shares in order to satisfy the personal taxation obligations arising on exercise:
Director
Award Exercised
Shares sold
Shares retained
Martin Ward
206,853
97,563
109,290 (These shares are subject to a two-year holding period).
Philip Vincent
133,601
63,014
70,587 (These shares are subject to a two-year holding period).
The ordinary shares required to satisfy the exercise of the Awards were transferred from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
206,853
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
14 August 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue
Transaction 2
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover personal tax and social security obligations arising from the vesting of the Award.
The balance of shares, being 109,290, were transferred to his nominee account with no change in beneficial ownership.
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
97,563
£4.00
f)
Date of the transaction
14 August 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Philip Vincent
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
133,601
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
14 August 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue
Transaction 2
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover personal tax and social security obligations arising from the vesting of the Award. (This is set out in columns D&E of transaction 2).
The balance of shares, being 70,587, were transferred to his nominee account with no change in beneficial ownership.
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
63,014
£4.00
f)
Date of the transaction
14 August 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary
matt.barton@zigup.com