Freitag, 16.08.2024
Historisches MUSK-TRUMP Interview: Atomenergie im Fokus! Panther Minerals auf dem Weg zum Energie-Riese?
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
16.08.24
08:08 Uhr
4,680 Euro
+0,040
+0,86 %
PR Newswire
16.08.2024 16:30 Uhr
ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 16

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

The Company announces that the nil cost award of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company made to the executive directors on 9 August 2021 under the Company's 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan ("Awards") vested on 9 August 2024.

On 14 August 2024, the executive directors exercised the following Awards and sold the following ordinary shares in order to satisfy the personal taxation obligations arising on exercise:

Director

Award Exercised

Shares sold

Shares retained

Martin Ward

206,853

97,563

109,290 (These shares are subject to a two-year holding period).

Philip Vincent

133,601

63,014

70,587 (These shares are subject to a two-year holding period).

The ordinary shares required to satisfy the exercise of the Awards were transferred from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

206,853

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

206,853

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

14 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover personal tax and social security obligations arising from the vesting of the Award.

The balance of shares, being 109,290, were transferred to his nominee account with no change in beneficial ownership.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.00

97,563

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

97,563

£4.00

f)

Date of the transaction

14 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Vincent

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

133,601

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

133,601

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

14 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the ZIGUP plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover personal tax and social security obligations arising from the vesting of the Award. (This is set out in columns D&E of transaction 2).

The balance of shares, being 70,587, were transferred to his nominee account with no change in beneficial ownership.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.00

63,014

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

63,014

£4.00

f)

Date of the transaction

14 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary

matt.barton@zigup.com


