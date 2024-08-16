Solargiga says it expects a net loss between CNY 95 million ($13. 3 million) and CNY 115 million for the first half of 2024. Solargiga said it expects to report an unaudited loss of between CNY 95 million and CNY 115 million for the first half of 2024, from a profit of about CNY 100 million in the first six months of 2023. It attributed the anticipated loss to lower solar module deliveries, a sharp decline in PV module prices, and inventory writedowns. The module maker said it now plans to boost operational efficiency and strictly control costs. China Huaneng has announced its second 2024 solar ...

