Drummondville, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2024) - Bluberi, a Las Vegas-based gaming technology and product supplier, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Drummondville, Québec office, located in the heart of downtown. The celebration was commemorated with an "unlocking" ceremony, on August 7, 2024, that paid homage to the company's popular Devil's Lock slot theme.

This new facility is another major milestone for Bluberi. The company has deep roots in Drummondville with a constant presence in the city for over 30 years. With the company's recent rapid growth and market expansion, having a new office that supports creativity, provides a space to increase job opportunities, as well as supporting a positive work culture is important to the business.

"This move marks a new era for us. We now have the privilege of working in a dynamic environment, surrounded by cafés and restaurants, close to beautiful parks and the river promenade," stated Benoit Lapolice, Senior Vice President of Research & Development. "The new premises reflect our desire for fostering innovation and well-being for all our employees."

"Bluberi is really coming into its own, first with the grand opening of our Las Vegas headquarters in April, and now with our new Drummondville office. What an exciting time for the business," commented Andrew Burke, Bluberi's Chief Executive Officer. "As a company, we have established an aggressive growth strategy for increasing revenue, market share and bringing more jobs to the North American work force. The opening of our new Drummondville office creates opportunities to continue this path."

The Drummondville Research & Development teams have been responsible for bringing award winning games to market like Devil's Lock and Rocket Rumble. In addition, they've launched popular slot game titles such as Xing Fu 888, Double Flamin' Link, Shark's Lock, and Devil's Lock All In; the latter on the new and homegrown Beacon Elite hardware.

The Bluberi Drummondville office is a comprehensive research and development center of excellence, encompassing hardware, engineering, platform, program management, and various other functions. Additionally, Drummondville houses two fully integrated game studios that feature talent in art, motion design, math, programming, as well as Information Technology and Technical Services.

##

Carl Nadeau and Andrew Burke celebrate grand opening with an Unlocking Ceremony

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8162/220177_7a2bb9586434ab78_003full.jpg

About Bluberi

Bluberi is a product and technology company putting the fun back in casino gaming with a passionate team of industry veterans and rich company history developing games. Focused on best-in-class game quality, Bluberi supplies player-favorite games and hardware to the North American Class III, Class II, and Historical Horse Racing (HHR) casinos. To learn more, please visit Bluberi.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220177

SOURCE: Bluberi