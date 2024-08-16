Anzeige
16.08.2024
4biddenknowledge Media Group: Global Luminaries Celebrate at 4biddenknowledge Inc.'s 2nd Annual Conscious Awards Weekend

Over a thousand attendees from around the world convene in Miami for a transformative gathering of minds, featuring inspiring talks, a glamorous yacht party, and a moving awards ceremony.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / 4biddenknowledge Inc. celebrated the spectacular success of its 2nd Annual Conscious Awards Weekend, drawing over a thousand global attendees. This premier event, led by CEO Billy Carson and COO Elisabeth Carson, has become a pivotal gathering for those deeply invested in expanding their conscious awareness.

The Hosts of the 2nd Annual Conscious Awards

The Hosts of the 2nd Annual Conscious Awards
Billy and Elisabeth Carson Host the 2nd Annual Conscious Awards with Giorgio Tsukalos (Credit: AJ Photography)

Global Participation and Enlightening Talks

The weekend commenced with the 4BIDDEN Conference at the Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel in Miami, where over 800 attendees engaged with experts discussing ancient civilizations, spirituality, and modern health practices. The diverse topics resonated deeply, enhancing attendees' understanding and commitment to conscious living.

Yacht Party: An Elegant Affair

The elegance peaked during the exclusive Yacht Party against the stunning Miami skyline. Guests, adorned in chic white attire, enjoyed an evening of fine dining and music, mingling intimately with the Carsons and other thought leaders, fostering significant connections in a serene, celebratory setting.

Book Signing Buzz and Sold-Out Success

The excitement surged at the book signing event despite challenging weather, with fans eager to meet their favorite 4biddenknowledge authors. The demand was overwhelming; bestselling books and exclusive products like Gold water and esoteric watches quickly sold out, underscoring the community's strong connection to the brand.

Empowering Women's Panel

Elisabeth Carson spearheaded the Women's Panel, emphasizing the significant impacts of women in various fields, from business to healing modalities. This vibrant session highlighted feminine leadership's crucial role in the conscious movement.

Awards Ceremony: Celebrating Conscious Leaders

The weekend's highlight was the Conscious Awards Ceremony, which honored those making groundbreaking contributions to the conscious community:

  • Podcast Host(s): Roderick Martin & Sean Kelly

  • Space Anomaly: Avi Lobe

  • TV Host: King Simon

  • Social Media Influencer: Law of Attraction

  • Spiritual: Doctah B. Sirius

  • Philanthropist: Community In Schools, Michigan

  • Activist: Zeek, New Era

  • Music Artist: Londrelle

  • Director: Sid Goldberg

  • Producer: Caroline Cory

  • Health and Wellness: Dr. Patrick Porter

  • Fitness: Mike Rashid

  • Innovator: 19 Keys

  • Entrepreneur: Robert Grant

  • Author: Mohamed Ibrahim

  • Field Researcher: Hugh Newman

  • Motivational Speaker: Vishen Lakhiani

  • Life Coach of the Year: Tim Storey

  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Steven Greer

Recipients expressed profound gratitude, underscoring the ceremony's emotional depth and the lasting impact of conscious leadership.

Looking Forward

With the overwhelming success of this year's event, preparations for next year's gathering are already underway, with a special 50% discount on early tickets. This invitation extends to all who wish to join this transformative celebration of consciousness.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc.:

Committed to challenging conventional thinking, 4biddenknowledge Inc. fosters a global community dedicated to personal and collective transformation, promoting a deeper understanding of a broad range of enlightening topics.

Contact Information

Elisabeth Carson
Creative Director
business@4biddenknowledge.com
954.256.1515

Nikki Sheppard
Executive Assistant
nikki@4biddenknowledge.com
954-931-1567

SOURCE: 4biddenknowledge Inc.

