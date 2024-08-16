Three Birds: 3 Birds Brings in New Fried Chicken Flare to LA This Summer

3 Birds Offers a Unique Blend of "Chipotle" and "Chick-fil-A" Values

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / The vibrant Beverly Grove neighborhood is about to experience a new culinary delight with the grand opening of 3 Birds, a unique fried chicken shop that offers much more than just crispy delights. Named for its striking simplicity and dedication to three standout menu items - bowls, chicken sandwiches, and good old-fashioned wings and tenders - 3 Birds combines classic comfort food with a fresh perspective and flavor flights. The menu features not only juicy fried chicken but also a variety of options including freshly made salads, flavorful bowls, and hearty musubi. 3 Birds chicken is brined in a blend of herbs and spices for four hours to maintain its moisture which makes our chicken flavorful. Every item is made fresh daily and served with a tantalizing array of sauces to choose from. Our mix & match menu enables our customers to select a meal that fits their taste buds and budget. Two pieces of chicken, rice, and a salad cost just $8.97. In addition, 3 Birds is a no-tipping eatery. With its unbeatable value and delectable offerings, 3 Birds is set to become a top destination for food enthusiasts in LA.

3 Birds Interior & Menu Display

3 Birds' cheerful yellow interior and the unpretentious vibe is designed for quick takeout, featuring a transparent kitchen where you can see all our food being prepared fresh.

The masterminds behind 3 Birds, Li Chun, Benjamin Ang and Dylan Yang, share their vision on this new venture: "At 3 Birds, we believe that comfort food, such as fried chicken, should deliver consistently satisfying meals that customers can rely on for that familiar, comforting experience. It should be approachable and of high quality." A serial restaurateur with a successful food and beverage empire spanning the USA and China, Li Chun adds, "3 Birds' mission is to create a unique blend of Chipotle's commitment to healthy, whole foods and Chick-fil-A's dedication to fresh, daily-made meals. We want our customers to experience the satisfaction of watching their food being prepared right before their eyes - fresh, transparent, and tailored just for them. Everything just tastes better with that."

Unrivaled Flavor and Freshness

At 3 Birds, the star of the show is the signature fried chicken crafted exclusively from healthy dark meat with no antibiotics or added hormones. Each piece is fried to perfection in oil that's changed every two days, ensuring health of our customers as well as the aroma and crunch taste of each bite. Flavor is elevated by an enticing selection of four sauces: the irresistible Signature Crunch, the fiery OMG Spicy, the tangy Sweet Chili, and the savory Garlic Soy Glaze - a flavor flight sure to delight every palate. 3 Birds also caters to those who seek healthy and wholesome options. The menu features six daily-made salads that embody the essence of whole foods: Mediterranean Chickpea Salad, Asian Curry Salad, Southern Corn Salad, Apple Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese Salad, and the Persian.

One could not miss our satisfying, portable bite choosing from two hearty musubi varieties: the flavor-bombing Spam or a deliciously layered egg, with rice wrapped in seaweed. Every dish at 3 Birds promises a lip-smacking experience that's both satisfying and healthy with affordable prices. For just $8.97, 3 Birds offers an unbeatable mix-and-match meal that's both generous and delightful.

Customize your meal with two pieces of our perfectly crispy chicken, rice, and a fresh salad of your choice. Visit us at our Beverly Grove location at 8504 W 3rd St and treat yourself to our signature fried chicken, fresh salads, and hearty musubi.

Our Soft Opening took place on August 15, but don't miss our Grand Opening on August 22! To celebrate, the first 50 customers each day from August 22-25 will receive a free Tasting Bowl. We can't wait to see you at 3 Birds!

Link to Media Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/eerjo7yb83gids0fdqzxu/ANMWi6zSOEHV-5dbKh0znlg?rlkey=nxsjjw4jxao25mosqwjc9gkpd&st=q8x27hbr&dl=0

About 3 Birds:

Crafted by seasoned restauranteur Li Chun, 3 Birds is a vibrant new fried chicken destination in Beverly Grove, LA, offering a refreshing twist on classic comfort food. This unpretentious eatery combines the best elements of Chipotle's healthy, whole foods concept with Chick-fil-A's commitment to fresh, daily-made meals. Featuring healthy dark meat chicken, fried to a perfect crunch in oil changed every two days, 3 Birds also boasts a diverse menu that includes fresh salads, flavorful bowls, and hearty musubi options. With four tantalizing sauces to choose from and a value-packed mix-and-match meal for just $8.97, 3 Birds delivers both exceptional taste and irresistible value. Named for its focus on three standout items-chicken sandwiches, old-fashioned wings, and bowls-3 Birds offers a unique dining experience that blends fresh, transparent food preparation with satisfying, flavorful comfort.

3 Birds details:

Address: 8504 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (Opposite Beverly Centre)

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm, Daily

Instagram: @3birdsusa

Website: www.3birdsusa.com

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Louisa Wong

1-747-306-3005

info@3birdsusa.com

SOURCE: 3 Birds

