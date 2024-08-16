Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) claim they can efficiently produce hydrogen from recycled aluminum cans in seawater by combining them with gallium-indium and caffeine. MIT researchers have developed a process to recycle gallium and indium during the aluminum-water reaction (AWR). They have discovered that adding a low concentration of imidazole to seawater speeds up the AWR reaction, producing hydrogen at a higher rate and yield. "The findings indicate that the addition of very low concentrations (0. 02 M) of imidazole to seawater leads to rapid reactions being ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...