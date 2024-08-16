The new planned manufacturing facility will produce 24 GW of Natron's sodium-ion batteries annually. Natron says its batteries outperform lithium-ion batteries in power density and recharging speed, do not require lithium, cobalt, copper, or nickel, and are non-flammable. The plant will be the first double-digit GW sodium-ion plant in the United States. From ESS News Natron plans to invest nearly $1. 4 billion in the facility, which is partly supported by a North Carolina Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG). The new facility in Edgecombe County will make a 40x scale-up of Natron's current ...

