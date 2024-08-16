DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Aug-2024 / 16:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st July 2024, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 96.77 pence*. For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust * the net asset value per ordinary share is not adjusted for the interim dividend of 2.15p declared on 23rd July 2024 and due to be paid on 23rd August 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 2nd August 2024. The ex-dividend date was 1st August 2024. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 7936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

