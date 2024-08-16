Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces 16th Annual Charity Day on September 20th

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash to Donate 100% of Proceeds to Charitable Organizations

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, is pleased to announce its 16th annual Charity Day will be held on Friday, September 20, 2024. As part of the company's commitment to giving back, Tidal Wave will donate 100% of wash proceeds made during the one-day philanthropic event to local charities and non-profit organizations.

"Each year, our Charity Day event becomes a bigger and more meaningful celebration of community and giving," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "I am filled with pride knowing that Tidal Wave can make a positive impact and help organizations continue the important work they are doing in our communities. Our team eagerly anticipates this special day and the opportunity it brings to support causes close to our hearts."

Prior to Charity Day, each Tidal Wave location selects a local charity or non-profit organization to partner with that will receive 50% of all proceeds and donations made at their site on September 20th. These organizations are invited to be on-site during Charity Day to share more about their mission with Tidal Wave's customers and engage with the community. The other 50% of proceeds are donated to the company's longtime corporate partner, Annandale Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities.

Over $360,000 was raised during last year's Charity Day, bringing the total donations over the event's 15-year history to over $1,360,000. This year is set to be the company's largest Charity Day yet, with 269 Tidal Wave locations partnering with over 250 charitable organizations across their footprint.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve and was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity by Professional Carwashing & Detailing. In addition to Tidal Wave's annual Charity Day event, which received a gold 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award® for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving, the company also gives back year-round through fundraising. Tidal Wave's fundraising program has helped raise over $3 million for local organizations and provides a simple, fast, and convenient way for local schools, churches, civic groups, and more to raise money.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 277 locations sprawling 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

