Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc.: Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Hires Seasoned Professional Justin Martorano as Director of Marketing

Efforts to Include Campaigns across All Divisions, Including LogoTags Promotional Products

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) announced today that Justin Martorano has joined the organization as its new Director of Marketing. With over 15 years of industry experience, Mr. Martorano will assist the executive team on strategic initiatives, including key efforts in the LogoTags promotional products division. He will call on his experience as a senior marketing professional to enhance campaigns across all of Ball Chain's corporate divisions. Mr. Martorano is well positioned to market the variety of products offered, after spending over 10 years at World Wrestling Entertainment, as well as three years at the creative production agency TAG.





"We're excited to have Justin steer our growing marketing team and oversee our marketing projects," said Bill Taubner, Ball Chain President. "Justin brings innovative ideas and valuable insight as we continue to explore new ways of promoting the vast product range Ball Chain and LogoTags have to offer."

"I'm delighted to join such an esteemed family-owned and operated company as Director of Marketing," explains Mr. Martorano. "At Ball Chain, I look forward to crafting integrated marketing initiatives that support Ball Chain and its family of companies' strategic vision."

Dating to 1938, Ball Chain is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related attachments. The company is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace. Ball Chain's LogoTag's division is renowned for delivering premium-quality promotional products at competitive prices, coupled with unparalleled customer service. Their comprehensive range of custom promotional items includes custom dog tags, challenge coins, golf products, poker chips, race medals, jewelry, commemorative pins, patches and more. The product line also encompasses custom t-shirts all screen printed and embroidered at the company's Mount Vernon, New York factory.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

SOURCE: Ball Chain Manufacturing

