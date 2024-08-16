Nueva Network Taps HLX+ as Its USH Corporate Social Responsibility Partner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2024 / Nueva Network, the largest independently owned and minority-certified Spanish-language audio network in the U.S., has partnered with HLX+, a national network of Latinos and allies dedicated to creating sustainable programs that celebrate the richness of the Hispanic community, as its official Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partner. This collaboration kicks off with a major initiative during Hispanic Heritage Month, where the two organizations will mobilize nearly $500,000 in home and personal care products to support underserved communities along the Northeast Corridor, offering financial relief with an average savings of $500 per household.



The initiative is set to expand nationwide in 2025, with planned stops across the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, West Coast, and Northwest highlighting the partnership's dedication to addressing the needs of underserved communities throughout the country.

Jose M. Villafañe, CEO/CRO of Nueva Network, shared his enthusiasm: "We are excited to collaborate with HLX+ to support our communities in a meaningful way. This partnership aligns with our mission to enrich the lives of our audience through diverse and compelling content, and it marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community engagement."

Nueva Network, launched in March 2021, offers premium content across 517 radio stations in 112 DMAs, covering 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market. The network provides advertisers with unique access to network audio and product integration opportunities through major syndicated personalities and social media extensions. Additionally, Nueva supports corporate social initiatives by offering media production, targeted content, and media extensions, including social media, live reads, and endorsements.

Nancy Rosado Santiago, Founder and CEO of HLX+, expressed her excitement: "Partnering with Nueva Network allows us to share our stories with the dignity and respect our communities deserve. This collaboration enables us to celebrate our diversity and share stories of adversity, perseverance, and triumph, while significantly expanding our reach and impact."

HLX+ has helped partners like Procter & Gamble and Goya Foods connect with the Latino community, providing much-needed relief by distributing essential products and leveraging a national volunteer network for outreach.

"At HLX+, we are dedicated to fostering safe spaces and providing educational resources that promote unity and drive progress nationwide. Through partnerships like our collaboration with Nueva Network, we aim to mobilize corporate entities to advance our communities, setting new standards for generational empowerment and sustainable lasting impact," concluded Rosado-Santiago.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is a leading audio media company with offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Mexico City. The network is known for exceptional audio content that resonates with diverse audiences, particularly the Latino community. Nueva utilizes innovative digital sales platforms, including the newly launched NNPlus, to connect agencies and brands with the Spanish-language audio landscape.

Contact Information

José M. Villafañe

CEO / CRO Nueva Network

jose@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on newswire.com.